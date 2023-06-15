Best teams for Feast of the Departed Warriors Genshin Impact event

Genshin Impact 3.7 has launched yet another combat-based event in the second phase. Feast of the Departed Warriors has four levels, each featuring a different enemy. The goal is to allow players to modify the overall difficulty to secure enough points and obtain some free Primogems and more. For the Day 1 challenge, they will go up against Thunder Manifestation.

The Electro-flying enemy is known to move a lot and has a variety of annoying attacks. Players must use teams that can easily track the opponent's movements and allow tons of survivability through heals or shield. This article will outline some of the best teams you can use against Thunder Manifestation in Genshin Impact's Day 1 challenge.

Genshin Impact: Best teams for Feast of the Departed Warriors Day 1 challenge

In this event, Genshin Impact players can adjust the tempo that changes the overall difficulty of the fight against Thunder Manifestation. They can also choose different adjustments to earn more score points after completing the challenge. To accomplish the objective with most of the difficult challenges and tempo, gamers will need to use the best teams to go against an agile opponent with Electro properties.

Given below are the three best lineups to use in the Day 1 challenge against Thunder Manisfestation.

1) Yoimiya + Xingqiu + Bennett + Zhongli

Pyro Vape (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact, this Vaporize-based team is an excellent option to go against Thunder Manifestation. Here is a quick overview:

Yoimiya: Pyro DPS

Pyro DPS Xingiqu: Hydro Enabler & Sub-DPS

Hydro Enabler & Sub-DPS Bennett: Heals & ATK buff

Heals & ATK buff Zhongli: Shield & Team buffs

As a bow DPS, Yoimiya is a great choice as she can consistently track the opponents' movement and continue to deal massive damage. Paired with Xingqiu, who can support additional damage and hydro application, she can trigger Vaporize and Overload with ease. Meanwhile, Bennett and Zhongli will keep the team alive.

2) Alhaitham + Nahida + Yelan + Kuki Shinobu

Alhaitham Hyperbloom (Image via HoYoverse)

With the introduction of Dendro characters and new elemental reactions in Genshin Impact, players can also opt for this Hyperbloom team. Here is a quick overview:

Alhaitham: On-Field DPS

On-Field DPS Nahida: Off-Field Dendro Enabler

Off-Field Dendro Enabler Yelan: Off-Field Hydro Enabler

Off-Field Hydro Enabler Kuki: Heal & Hyperbloom Trigger

This Hyperbloom lineup relies heavily on the Dendro application from Alhaitham and Nahida to work. Except for the former, who will take most of the field time, the rest are off-field supports who will help in enabling bloom, triggering Hyperbloom, and healing.

3) Nilou + Nahida + Xingqiu + Baizhu

Nilou Bloom (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, Genshin Impact players can also use a Nilou Bloom team to defeat Thunder Manifestation. Here is an overview:

Nilou: Hydro Sub-DPS

Hydro Sub-DPS Nahida: Off-Field Dendro Enabler

Off-Field Dendro Enabler Xingqiu : Off-Field Hydro Enabler

: Off-Field Hydro Enabler Baizhu: On-field Healer

In this team, Nahida and Xingiqu will take the job of tracking the opponents' location to deal damage. While Nilou creates Bountiful Cores to deal tons of damage, Baizhu will keep everyone alive and help generate the cores.

