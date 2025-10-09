Best teams for Galbrena in Wuthering Waves

Galbrena’s best team in Wuthering Waves ideally includes companions who can buff her Heavy Attack and Echo Skill damage. She also needs a dedicated healer or some support who can help her survive during combat. There are a few different setups you can create with Galbrena, where she excels as the front runner or a rotational damage dealer.
This article further lists some of the best teams for Galbrena in WuWa.
Best Galbrena teams to use in Wuthering Waves
1) Galbrena+ Iuno+ Shorekeeper
Wuthering Waves’ Galbrena is a unique DPS that has multiple damage sources. You can use her Heavy Attacks to chip away at a target’s health or nuke them with Echo Skill DMG. This hypercarry setup allows her to utilize the Heavy Attacks to their maximum potential.
Iuno can use her Outro Skill to buff the specified ability. To be exact, she offers a hefty 50% Heavy Attack damage amplification to the next Resonator, which in this case will be Galbrena. Besides, Iuno can also deal quite a bit of Aero DMG to help out the team against powerful foes.
Shorekeeper will be tasked with healing the entire team. She can additionally increase the entire team's CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG stat.
2) Galbrena+ Cantarella+ Phrolova
Until Kuro Games adds more characters catered to Echo Skill DMG, Galbrena has to make the most of Cantarella and Phrolova in Wuthering Waves. Both the Resonators have unique Echo interactions that will greatly help Galbrena generate her Afterflame. This unique resource buffs her damage output.
Cantarella can further enhance Galrena's Resonance Skill and heal the entire team whenever necessary. In contrast, Phrolova will take on the role of a rotational DPS. She has high off-field and on-field damage output, which makes her a perfect companion to fill up the third spot.
3) Galbrena+ Mortefi+ Verina
Galbrena doesn’t really have many free-to-play team options, unlike other DPS characters. She can only rely on Mortefi and Verina for assistance. Mortefi is a 4-star unit in Wuthering Waves that you can summon from the standard banner.
He has excellent off-field damage output and can buff the next Resonator’s Heavy Attack DMG with his Outro Skill. Make sure Galbrena is the one to receive the damage amplification.
Verina will fill in the support role for the F2P Galbrena team. She can provide massive healing with most of her abilities and can cast her Outro Skill to boost the entire squad’s damage.
