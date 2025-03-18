Best teams for Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss Phase 2

A new iteration of Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss has been released during Phase 2 of version 5.4 on March 16, 2025, and it will last until April 16, 2025. HoYoverse has upgraded the enemy lineup and made changes to the available buffs this time around, and as such, the strategies to obtain the coveted 36-star clear have changed.

This article will provide the best teams you can use to clear each floor of the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 5.4's second half.

Best teams for all floors of Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss Phase 2

Before discussing the best teams for the Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss, we talk about the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon buff for this iteration. Throughout the duration of the Abyss, hitting enemies with Plunging Attacks will trigger a shockwave dealing True DMG. As such, using damage dealers who rely on that mechanic can be beneficial.

Considering this Spiral Abyss will also be active when the upcoming version 5.5 drops, this Blessing makes sense. The new patch will offer Varesa and Xianyun during the first half, both of whom are proficient at using Plunge Attacks.

Here's look at the best teams for Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss.

Floor 9

Mavuika, Citlali, Xilonen, and Bennett (Image via HoYoverse)

Floor 9`'s lineup remains the same as the previous iterations and pits you against Saurians in the first halves and Ruin Machines in the second. With proper team compositions, this challenge will pose no difficulty.

Ley Line Disorder: All party members gain a 50% Pyro DMG Bonus.

Here are the best teams to use on this floor:

First half

Mavuika, Citlali, Xilonen, and Bennett

Mavuika, Furina, Xilonen, and Bennett

Arlecchino, Kazuha, Xingqiu, and Bennett

Arlecchino, Raiden Shogun, Chevreuse, and Bennett

Hu Tao, Xingqiu, Zhongli, and Bennett

Lyney, Xiangling, Bennett, and Furina

Second half

Mavuika, Citlali, Xilonen, and Bennett

Mavuika, Furina, Xilonen, and Bennett

Arlecchino, Kazuha, Xingqiu, and Bennett

Arlecchino, Raiden Shogun, Chevreuse, and Bennett

Hu Tao, Xingqiu, Zhongli, and Bennett

Lyney, Xiangling, Bennett, and Furina

Floor 10

Kinich, Emilie, Xiangling, and Bennett (Image via HoYoverse)

Like the previous floor, the enemy lineup of the current Genshin Impact Floor 10 remains unchanged. You will face off against Tribal Warriors and Saurians in the first half challenges, while those in the second half will test your mettle against Eremites and Secret-Source Automatons.

Ley Line Disorder: DMG dealt by characters is increased by 50% when in Nightsoul's Blessing.

Below are the best teams for this round:

First half

Mavuika, Citlali, Xilonen, and Bennett

Mavuika, Furina, Xilonen, and Bennett

Kinich, Emilie, Mavuika, and Bennett

Kinich, Emilie, Xiangling, and Bennett

Chasca, Mavuika, Xilonen, and Furina

Mualani, Kazuha, Xiangling, and Bennett

Second half

Mavuika, Citlali, Xilonen, and Bennett

Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, and Xilonen

Kinich, Emilie, Mavuika, and Bennett

Kinich, Emilie, Xiangling, and Bennett

Chasca, Mavuika, Xilonen, and Furina

Mualani, Kazuha, Xiangling, and Bennett

Floor 11

Clorinde, Fischl, Chevreuse, and Thoma (Image via HoYoverse)

Floor 11 of the Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss is where things get difficult. In the first half of Chamber 1, you will face Lawachurls, followed by Nobushis, Kairagis, Eremites, and Mirror Maiden in the second half.

As for Chamber 2, you will encounter Geo Vishap and Construction Specialist Mek first, and then fight off against Tribal Warriors and Frost Operatives.

Lastly, you must take on Ruin Grader and Ruin Drake: Earthguard in the first half of Chamber 3, and Veteran Arithmetic Enhancer Mek in the second one.

Ley Line Disorder: All characters in the party gain a 75% Electro DMG Bonus.

Here are the best teams you can use here:

First half

Clorinde, Fischl, Chevreuse, and Thoma

Clorinde, Fischl, Kazuha, and Nahida

Raiden Shogun, Xiangling, Xingqiu, and Bennett

Raiden Shogun, Sara, Chevreuse, and Thoma

Chasca, Ororon, Furina, and Bennett

Mavuika, Citlali, Xilonen, and Bennett

Second half

Clorinde, Fischl, Chevreuse, and Thoma

Clorinde, Fischl, Kazuha, and Nahida

Raiden Shogun, Xiangling, Xingqiu, and Bennett

Raiden Shogun, Sara, Chevreuse, and Thoma

Chasca, Ororon, Furina, and Bennett

Mavuika, Citlali, Xilonen, and Bennett

Floor 12

Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, and Baizhu (Image via HoYoverse)

Floor 12's lineup is one of the most difficult challenges in all of Genshin Impact. In the first half of Chamber 1, you must defeat a Large Shatterstone Breacher Primus, Pyro and Electro Abyss Lectors, as well as a Burning-Aflame Wayob Manifestation, while the second half will feature Eremites and Jadeplume Terrorshroom.

Then, Chamber 2 will present the Perpetual Mechanical Array, Ruin Scout, and Ruin Grader in the first half, followed by the Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network.

Lastly, in Chamber 3, you must fight the Emperor of Fire and Iron along with the Fluid Avatar of Lava and Eremites in the first half. Afterward, the second half will test you against Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device.

Ley Line Disorder:

First half : Character's Elemental Skill Hydro DMG increased by 75%.

: Character's Elemental Skill Hydro DMG increased by 75%. Second half: Character's Plunging Attack DMG increased by 75%.

The following teams are recommended to clear this floor:

First half

Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, and Xilonen

Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, and Baizhu

Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, and Charlotte

Mualani, Kazuha, Xiangling, and Bennett

Chasca, Furina, Citlali, and Bennett

Nilou, Kokomi, Nahida, and Baizhu

Second Half

Mavuika, Citlali, Xilonen, and Bennett

Mavuika, Furina, Xilonen, and Bennett

Kinich, Emilie, Mavuika, and Bennett

Alhaitham, Xingqiu, Nahida, and Kuki Shinobu

Chasca, Ororon, Citlali, and Bennett

Xiao, Faruzan, Xianyun, and Bennett

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

