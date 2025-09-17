Wuthering Waves’ Iuno is a powerful sub-DPS character who uses Resonance Liberation DMG to dominate battles. She is also a highly versatile ally capable of shielding herself, buffing Heavy Attack, and healing others. While most teams can utilize her immense potential, there are a few that perform exceptionally well.

This article lists some of the best teams for Iuno in Wuthering Waves.

Best Iuno teams to use in Wuthering Waves

1) Iuno+ Augusta+ Shorekeeper

Two of the best teammates for Iuno (Image via Kuro Games)

The best team for Iuno in Wuthering Waves includes Augusta and Shorekeeper.

Augusta is an undefeated gladiator who takes on the role of a DPS across various team compositions. Her primary source of damage is Heavy Attack, which Iuno can buff with her Outro Skill.

Scorekeeper is being used as the primary healer and support unit. She can buff her ally’s Crit DMG and restore their HP whenever necessary.

Iuno, however, will play the role of a sub-DPS, as she inflicts massive Resonance Liberation damage after switching her stance. She can also heal teammates while staying protected with a shield. As such, you can expect this team to sustain during tedious battles.

2) Iuno+ Augusta+ Yinlin

A fun Iuno team employs Augusta and Yinlin (Image via Kuro Games)

This Iuno team is about supporting Augusta, pushing her damage output to the limit. You need Yinlin in Wuthering Waves to buff the Electro and Resonance Liberation DMG of the next Resonator. In this case, focus on giving the buffs to Augusta, turning her ultimate into a proper nuke.

Both Iuno and Yinlin do quite a bit of damage on their own. Hence, you should be able to tackle most content in the game with this alternate setup. Iuno will also be tasked with healing all allies whenever necessary.

It is worth noting that the Outro Buff doesn’t stack, but you can brute force your way through most content with such powerful characters.

3) Iuno+ Jiyan+ Shorekeeper

Jiyan can also benefit from Iuno's buffs (Image via Kuro Games)

The final Iuno team on this list employs Jiyan and Shorekeer. Jiyan, being the damage dealer, relies on Heavy Attacks to make short work of the opponent. Iuno’s Outro buff will further bolster his performance in battle.

Jiyan will also benefit from Shorekeeper’s buff in Wuthering Waves. To be specific, she can increase his Crit Rate and Crit DMG, provided you activate two intro skills within her domain.

Needless to say, Jiyan is a dated character who can unleash his peak potential with the double support unit on the team.

