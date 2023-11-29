Best teams for Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact

Kuki Shinobu is a 4-star Electro character in Genshin Impact. She is a capable support character who can fit in a wide variety of teams. Although she was not well-received upon release, the introduction of Dendro made her a prominent unit. Players often use this character to proc Aggravate and Hyperbloom reactions in several popular team comps.

The main focus of Kuki Shinobu's kit is her Elemental Skill, which can consistently apply Electro off-field within an AoE while also healing the active character. This enables her to not only proc elemental reactions but also fill the role of a healer in the team, further adding to her utility.

Currently, she is featured as a rate-up character on the second-half banners of version 4.2. Players who have this character can refer to this article to learn about the best team comps for Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Best Kuki Shinobu team comps in Genshin Impact

Kuki Shinobu is a part of the Arataki gang. She is extremely flexible and can be put on any team to apply Electro, but she particularly shines in Hyperbloom and Aggravate team comps. While Kuki Shinobu can fit into several different types of teams, her best team compositions in Genshin Impact are mentioned ahead.

1) Kuki Shinobu + Cyno + Xingqiu + Nahida

Cyno Hyperbloom team (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a Hyperbloom team featuring Cyno, who is currently featured on the limited-time character banners of version 4.2, as the main DPS. Cyno and Kuki Shinobu apply Electro upon the Dendro cores created by their teammates in order to trigger Hyperbloom.

Xingqiu and Nahida are preferred here to apply Hydro and Dendro, respectively, off-field to create Dendro cores. The former also provides damage reduction and resistance to interruption to Cyno.

2) Kuki Shinobu + Alhaitham + Xingqiu + Nahida

Alhaitham Hyperbloom team (Image via HoYoverse)

A similar team composition as the previous one, this variant switches Cyno with Alhaitham as the main DPS. The latter is considered one of the strongest DPS units in the game and can deal high amounts of Dendro damage.

The other three units, including Kuki Shinobu, can apply their respective elements off-field in order to facilitate Hyperbloom.

3) Kuki Shinobu +Yelan + Xingqiu + Nahida

Yelan Hyperbloom team (Image via HoYoverse)

This Hyperbloom variant replaces the main DPS with another capable sub-DPS Hydro unit called Yelan. Her Elemental Burst is extremely similar to Xingqiu's with higher multipliers. As such, both of them, alongside Nahida, can produce a lot of Dendro cores for Kuki Shinobu to explode via her Elecro application.

4) Kuki Shinobu + Alhaitham + Yae Miko + Nahida

Yae Aggravate team (Image via HoYoverse)

Alhaitham pairs extremely well with Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact. Both of them can trigger the Aggravate elemental reaction continuously to dish out high damage. The team also includes Yae Miko and Nahida to apply Electro and Dendro off-field, furthering the Aggravate damage.

5) Kuki Shinobu + Alhaitham + Zhongli + Nahida

Alhaitham Aggravate team (Image via HoYoverse)

This team comp is a variation of the previous one, where Zhongli replaces Yae Miko. The former offers players an unbreakable shield and resistance to interruption, allowing for easier gameplay. Zhongli can also reduce the Electro and Dendro RES of enemies for increased damage.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.