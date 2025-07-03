The best teams for Lupa in Wuthering Waves must have characters that synergize with her rogue playstyle and can benefit from her buffs. She can activate Pack Hunt, which increases ATK and Fusion DMG of all Resonators in the party. Her versatile kit should pique the interest of many players who want to learn more about her teammates.

This article discusses the best teams for Lupa in WuWa.

Best Lupa teams to use in Wuthering Waves

1) Lupa+ Changli+ Brant

Brant and Changli (Image via Kuro Games)

Brant and Changli are the best teammates for Lupa in Wuthering Waves, as they also hail from the Fusion element. Hence, they can utilize all the buffs from the Pack Hunt effect. Lupa can activate the enhancement after casting her Resonance Liberation.

The Pack Hunt effect boosts all teammates' ATK and Fusion DMG. Changli will take on the role of a quick-swap DPS in this composition, as her primary task will involve dealing damage within a short window before changing the Resonator. Brant will be next in line to unleash his flurry of attacks, which will generate concerto energy.

Once swapped to Lupa, she can activate her special Intro Skill. Brant’s ability to increase Resonance Skill DMG and Fusion DMG via Outro Skill enhances Lupa’s attacks.

2) Lupa+ Encore+ Shorekeeper

Encore and Shorekeeper (Image via Kuro Games)

Encore is another staple companion for Lupa’s team, which includes Shorekeeper. This composition is quite versatile compared to the mono-Fusion setup. Encore is more of a hypercarry DPS who will rely on Lupa’s buff to unleash her true potential during combat.

Her DMG will be further enhanced under the Shorekeeper’s domain. It grants CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG to anyone within the circle. While Encore is the primary damage dealer, you still need to switch two other characters to retain the bonus effect. The Fusion DMG buff from Lupa’s Resonance Liberation will be beneficial for the DPS.

3) Lupa+ Chixia+ Baizhi

Chixia and Baizhi (Image via Kuro Games)

A free-to-play version of the previous composition employs Chixia and Baizhi. Here, Chixia will take on the role of a primary damage dealer while Lupa becomes the sub-DPS. The former will rely heavily on the Fusion DMG and Attack buffs from the Pack Hunt effect.

Lupa also has to actively participate in the battle. After all, Chixia is just a 4-star character with limitations. The same applies to Baizhi, who can only offer enough heals to sustain a team and amplify their damage output.

