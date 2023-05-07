Best tips and tricks to get more free pulls in Honkai Star Rail

Warps are the main form of obtaining new characters in Honkai Star Rail. It utilizes a gacha system where you won’t have prior information about what you’ll get. It can take several tries to find your favorite character or light cone. To ensure that you can do so, you’ll need to be able to open multiple warps in the game. Warps require Star Rail passes to open, which can be bought directly in the game.

You’ll have different ways to open warps and get new characters, with Stellar Jades being the easiest option. However, there are certain other resources that you can use to open more warps. While you can always buy Stellar Jades using microtransactions, there are ample ways of getting pulls by sticking to the free-to-play route.

Free-to-play Honkai Star Rail players do get enough resources for warps

Honkai Star Rail is pretty generous and fair to players who may not spend real-life money, and the advantage you might get by spending is insignificant (unless you spend a lot). Moreover, you can still open a decent number of warps in the game by playing for free.

The objective is to maximize the resources that can be used to open warps. Here are some of the best tips and tricks you can use.

1) Complete daily activities

Filling up the daily activities meter is a must if you want extra Stellar Jades, aside from other resources. Most of the activities you’ll need to complete are automatically done in Honkai Star Rail, as they are basic. However, pay attention to ensure that you’re not missing out on maximizing the rewards.

2) Daily check-in on the MiHoYo lab

While logging in and playing the game daily is necessary, check in on the MiHoYolab forum. Doing so for three days in a row will get you Stellar Jades and other resources.

3) Complete side quests

Every main quest you complete will earn you Stellar Jades, which you can use to get Star Rail passes. However, several side quests also can help you increase your resources. While the amount of Stellar Jades you get from them might be less, they still add to significant numbers. You will also get Trailblazer XP which helps you grow your account level.

4) Do all events

There are plenty of events happening in Honkai Star Rail at all times. Some of them have been introduced as special launch promotions, and doing them can fetch you some great rewards. This includes a healthy amount of Star Rail passes; MiHoYo has even handed them out for free.

5) Using the Undying Embers and Undying Starlight

You get these items from the warps you open, and both resources have their sections in the in-game store. There are different resources that you can buy, but getting Star Rail passes makes the most amount of sense. Moreover, you can get five passes at a discounted rate once a month.

6) Complete endgame modes

It’s not just the quests that can help you get the resources for warps. Endgame content like the Simulated Universe is a great source for getting Stellar Jades weekly. As you level up, more such content will get unlocked, allowing you to open more warps in Honkai Star Rail.

