Best Type 100 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

There are many different weapons that players can choose from in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3. Each one of these weapons offers players a unique way of approaching combat.

With different types of weapons, there are different effective ranges, fire rates, damage numbers, and more. Type 100 is a submachine gun in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 that packs a punch.

For players to use a submachine gun effectively in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3, they need to be within a short to medium range of the target. Theoretically, it is possible to hit targets at more extensive ranges.

However, it's not as effective as an assault rifle or sniper rifle for longer-range engagements. The Type 100 can quickly destroy targets with the right loadout.

Understanding Type 100 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

There are many reasons why a player would want to run with a Type 100 in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3. But mostly, it is that it is a speedy killing weapon that is now the fastest in the game after the recent nerfs to the Owen Gun. Because of this, players will want to ensure that they get all of their shots on target to put the competition as fast as possible.

To do this, players will want to get a loadout that can help them manage the control of the weapon and make sure they can move fast and land their shots. This can be accomplished by using a loadout that gives players a clean sight, manageable recoil, and a wealth of movement ability. Movement is key with an SMG at close range, and the Type 100 can deliver.

Explore this loadout

A loadout is a special way for players to customize their weapons. This allows them to have a weapon that matches their preferences. In battle royale, players can find loadout drops and get the exact weapon they want or need that can help them adapt to the situation at hand.

To help ensure their success in any mode when using the Type 100, players should use the following loadout:

Barrel: Warubachi 134mm Rapid

Warubachi 134mm Rapid Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

m1941 Hand Stop Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Magazine: .30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags

.30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Warubachi Skeletal

Warubachi Skeletal Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

When choosing a weapon to pair this with, players will want to consider what they need in terms of engagements.

When facing down longer ranges, they may want to consider pairing it with an Assault Rifle or a Sniper Rifle to help offset the disadvantage they have with range and the Type 100. However, players can also become close-range specialists and use another SMG or Shotgun.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen