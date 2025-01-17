The Vityaz is a submachine gun (SMG) in Delta Force, available exclusively to the Support Class. It is unlocked at account level 33 and is not accessible by default. This SMG is fun to use and effective, even at medium range, making it a versatile choice for close- to medium-range engagements.

This article provides the best Vityaz build in Delta Force to help players dominate gunfights.

Most optimal Delta Force Vityaz build

To use this SMG to its full potential, you must customize it with the right attachments, as discussed in detail below.

Vityaz SMG in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Sandstorm Vertical Compensator

Sandstorm Vertical Compensator Barrel: Vityaz Beaver Barrel

Vityaz Beaver Barrel Foregrip: Secret Order Bevel Foregrip

Secret Order Bevel Foregrip Stock: UR Spec Ops Tactical Stock

UR Spec Ops Tactical Stock Rear Grip: AK Skeleton Foregrip

AK Skeleton Foregrip Magazine: Vityaz 45-Round Extended Mag

Vityaz 45-Round Extended Mag Mag Mount: Badger Small Mag Assist (Black)

Badger Small Mag Assist (Black) Optic: Panoramic Red Dot Sight

Panoramic Red Dot Sight Right Rail: PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo

PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo Left Patch: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Upper Rail: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Right Patch: DD Python Handguard

With these attachments, the SMG becomes more stable and experiences minimal recoil during sustained fire. This build also improves the weapon's effectiveness at longer ranges, allowing it to perform well even in medium-range engagements.

However, unlocking the mentioned attachments requires leveling up the weapon. You can achieve this by playing a few matches with the SMG or using EXP Tokens to level it up instantly.

How do these attachments affect the Vityaz?

The section below explains how each attachment enhances the SMG's performance, helping you create the best loadout for optimal results.

Delta Force gunsmith (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The Sandstorm Vertical Compensator reduces vertical recoil, minimizing shake during sustained fire, while the Secret Order Bevel Foregrip significantly improves horizontal recoil control.

The Vityaz Beaver Barrel enhances the weapon’s range and muzzle velocity, providing better control and stability, ensuring it remains effective even at longer ranges.

For improved accuracy, the UR Spec Ops Tactical Stock boosts control and stability.

The 45-Round Extended Mag increases the magazine capacity from 30 to 45 rounds, reducing the need for frequent reloading. Pair this with the Badger Small Mag Assist (Black) Mag Mount to slightly improve handling.

The AK Skeleton Foregrip compensates for handling compromises introduced by the extended mag while also improving control.

For optics, the Panoramic Red Dot Sight is recommended due to its clean and precise reticle, though this choice can vary based on personal preference.

The PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo improves ADS speed and hip-fire accuracy, making it ideal for close-range engagements.

Lastly, the DD Python Handguard further enhances the weapon's handling for a more balanced performance.

Best Vityaz build calibration settings in Delta Force

After equipping the recommended attachments, consider calibrating them to further improve the weapon's overall performance. Here are our recommendations:

Barrel: Weight Limit +50.00 g; Length +10.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g; Length +10.00 mm Foregrip: Thickness +20.00 mm; Weight Limit +20.00 g

Thickness +20.00 mm; Weight Limit +20.00 g Rear Grip: Weight Limit +50.00 g; Thickness +20.00 mm

