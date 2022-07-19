Best way to farm Khora Prime in Warframe

Khora Prime, an improved version of the base Khora, has arrived as an unlockable fighter in Warframe.

This character adds a shinier, sleeker attire that sees the prime variant receive additional health, shields, armor, and energy. Her signature weapons also receive upgrades, like instant reloads on headshots and heavy attack efficiency.

She isn't too hard to obtain, but it can be tedious. Players can purchase her through the Prime Pack or get their hands on her for absolutely free by farming the Khora Prime Relics.

Relics needed to unlock Khora Prime in Warframe

Khora Prime is the latest Warframe to be added to the game (Image via Digital Extremes)

First, players must gather the Khora Prime Relics to unlock her. While they can be farmed, they can also be crafted.

Here are the Relics, their rarity, and the crafting components needed to make them:

Blueprint (Rare) : All other parts listed below, 25,000 credits, and 5 Orokkin Cells

: All other parts listed below, 25,000 credits, and 5 Orokkin Cells Chassis (Uncommon) : 15,000 credits, 2 Tellurium, 450 Plastids, 1,425 Polymer Bundle, and 5,500 Alloy Plate

: 15,000 credits, 2 Tellurium, 450 Plastids, 1,425 Polymer Bundle, and 5,500 Alloy Plate Neuroptics (Rare) : 15,000 Credits, 2 Argon Crystals, 600 Cryotic, 1,100 Circuits, and 4,975 Nano Spores

: 15,000 Credits, 2 Argon Crystals, 600 Cryotic, 1,100 Circuits, and 4,975 Nano Spores Systems (Common): 15,000 Credits, 2 Nitain Extract, 3 Neurodes, 1,250 Rubedo, and 3,800 Salvage

All these items will take 12 hours to complete their crafting, except for the Blueprint, which will take 72 hours. Farming the Khora Prime Relics could see her unlocked much faster or slower, depending on the user's luck.

How to farm Khora Prime Relics in Warframe

Relic drops are random, but gamers can speed through several activities to earn a Relic. Once it has been acquired, they can take it into a Void Fissure mission to determine what specific item is obtained.

Here are the Relics that can be turned into Khora Prime Relics within Warframe and the best activity to do to farm them:

Lith : Capture on Hepit or Teshub in the Void. A Relic is almost guaranteed once completed, and it takes very little time to do so.

: Capture on Hepit or Teshub in the Void. A Relic is almost guaranteed once completed, and it takes very little time to do so. Meso : Defense in Io on Jupiter. The A rotation has a large chance of rewarding a Relic. Fight through 10 to 15 waves, exit the activity, then do it again for optimal farming.

: Defense in Io on Jupiter. The A rotation has a large chance of rewarding a Relic. Fight through 10 to 15 waves, exit the activity, then do it again for optimal farming. Neo : Interception in Xini on Eris. The A rotation guarantees Warframe players a Neo Relic.

: Interception in Xini on Eris. The A rotation guarantees Warframe players a Neo Relic. Axi: Again, do the Interception in Xini on Eris. B and C rotations have a chance to drop the Axi Relic. Players can farm Neo and Axi Relics simultaneously by looping through the rotations.

The missions and activities can be repeated as frequently as players like. This makes it easy to farm the Relics, and some Warframe users may even end up with the crafting items needed for Khora Prime by doing the above.

The Kengineer @TheKengineer Really loving these Khora Prime part drop rates. Really easy to farm warframe Really loving these Khora Prime part drop rates. Really easy to farm warframe😁 https://t.co/8I98zZm3JL

There's a chance that multiple Relics will be earned and can be made into Khora Prime Relics through the Void Fissure mission. If that is the case, sell it or trade it to other gamers at a hefty price.

