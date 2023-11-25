Lethal Company is an indie horror title from developer and publisher Zeekerss, blending together co-op gameplay with a tense atmosphere. The game features a ton of monsters that will be incredibly hostile toward players, and strategically dealing with them is critical to survival.

One of the several monsters players will encounter during their playthroughs is the Spore Lizard, a (as the name suggests) lizard-like creature.

Thankfully, it is rather timid and easily dealt with unless aggravated. Read on to learn more.

Note: Gameplay spoilers for Lethal Company will follow.

How to deal with Spore Lizards in Lethal Company

The Spore Lizard (Image via YouTube/DJ QPD)

Spore Lizards are likely to be the first monsters you encounter during your playthrough of Lethal Company. These rather frightening creatures are seen aimlessly wandering through the dungeons.

When confronted, the Spore Lizard will attempt to intimidate the player using its large, toothy mouth. Interestingly, as mentioned earlier, these creatures are quite timid and mostly harmless. The threatening gesture mentioned earlier is nothing more than a deterrent that does no actual harm.

The monsters automatically sneak into the shadows unless directly confronted, upon which they usually release a cloud of pink “Spores” that heavily restrict the vision of the player. The Spores do not deal any damage and wear off after a short while.

When aggravated further, the Spore Lizard will bite the player, dealing a very minuscule amount of damage.

It is recommended to avoid confronting them and instead be on the lookout for the more dangerous monsters. Make sure to back away from them once you hear hissing noises.

What is the Spore Lizard?

The Spore Lizard is a four-legged monster found lurking within the dungeons of Lethal Company. Despite their appearance, they are mostly harmless. The creatures possess the following characteristics:

Scientific Name : Lacerta-glomerorum

: Lacerta-glomerorum Family : Alligatoridae

: Alligatoridae Commonly known as Puffers

Danger Level : 5%

: 5% Shovel HP : 3-4

: 3-4 Herbivorous diet, Territorial organism

In a symbiotic relationship with the Lycoperdon prelatum fungus

The Spore Lizard’s tail possesses medicinal properties and is usually harvested.

Lethal Company is the surprise hit indie horror co-op game from developer Zeekerss, released exclusively for PCs. Players take on the role of a “contracted worker” for the “Company.” As a worker, your primary objective is to collect scrap from the various abandoned moons. Each moon presents itself with higher risks and rewards.

The world of Lethal Company is filled with various creatures that threaten to tear apart your crew (in the literal sense) one by one. Players have to coordinate together to fulfill objectives and survive in one piece before the monsters make a move.

The game was released worldwide on October 23, 2023. For more news, guides, and updates, follow Sportskeeda.