5 best ways to farm money quickly in The Crew Motorfest

In The Crew Motorfest, you have the opportunity to drive around one of Hawaii's islands and enjoy beautiful scenery. You also have access to some of the most luxurious cars in the world, whether they are the most modern ones or vehicles that have made history. However, being able to access the elegant classic Jaguars or the most vanguardist electric cars requires large sums of money in the game.

If you have no idea how to win more in less time, use these five methods to get rich in The Crew Motorfest.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best ways to make money fast in The Crew Motorfest?

1) Pick races with better payouts

In The Crew Motorfest, tracks are called playlists. Each playlist has a series of scenarios and missions where you can earn resources and prizes. Among these rewards, you can find good amounts of money.

One of the playlists with more benefits is Liberty Walk, which is unlocked after completing a few races on the Made in Japan circuit. Although Liberty Walk pays out small sums at the beginning, by the end of the races, you will have accumulated more than 62,000 credits.

2) The Escapes

The Escapes are events in The Crew Motorfest where you have to reach a marker. To make it more difficult, there is a red area on the map that grows and whose limits will chase you. If the wheels of the car stay inside the marked area, you lose.

The reward for Escape is only 2,000 credits, but what if you could multiply it? There is a simple way to earn more money in these challenges.

First, reach the marked spot on the map and earn the money. Then, let the spot on the map catch up with you and ask to repeat the game. The money you earn will not be taken away if you lose the game, so it will add up to 2,000 credits for each attempt.

3) Finish playlists

In The Crew Motorfest, playlists are at the heart of the game. There are 15 confirmed so far, including Hawaii Scenic Tour, Made in Japan, Vintage Garage, and Electric Odyssey. Each offers a different experience and challenges you to complete tasks, such as winning a race or finding a specific item on the map.

Although we mentioned the benefits of Liberty Walk earlier, all of the playlists offer monetary rewards. If you complete all the races and tasks in one of them, you will receive 75,000 credits. Since you can replay each track as often as you like, you can replay your favorites and earn rewards many times.

4) Take photos

The Crew Motorfest pays attention to many details. In particular, the graphic quality offers a beautiful and realistic gaming experience. The reproduction of the cars and the Hawaiian landscapes are two of the elements where this fact is most noticeable.

One of the features of the game that makes the best use of the graphic quality is Photo Ops. This involves taking photos at certain points in the landscape, which can reward you with up to 15,000 credits.

While this is a good source of cash, some of the pictures require the use of expensive cars.

5) Choose the easiest races

Determining which races are easier or harder depends on the skills of each player. However, due to the requirements of the playlists, some tracks in The Crew Motorfest can be completed faster than others.

The reason we point this out is that by knowing the easiest races and their rewards, you can get out of trouble in cases where you need an amount of money that is not too high.

Some suggestions are:

Wonders of Ko'olau Poko: 18,000 XP - $33,750

Giant of Ma'ili's: 15.000 XP - $28.175

Wild Heart of Ko'olau Loa: 18.000 XP - $33.750

We hope this guide to earning money faster in The Crew Motorfest will help you collect all the credits you need. If you want to know all the trophies you can earn in the game, you can read this list.