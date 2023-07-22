Best The Crew Motorfest closed beta settings for PS4 and PS5

The Crew Motorfest will be released on the PS4 and PS5 this fall. The upcoming arcade racing game is currently seeing a closed beta preview, allowing us to check out its performance and visuals on PlayStation consoles. First impressions: the game is beautiful but heavily inspired. Like most other modern games released on PlayStation consoles, this latest The Crew entry will feature a Performance and one Resolution mode to help gamers fine-tune their racing experience.

There are many other settings to go through while booting the game up on Sony's gaming machines. This article covers all of them.

Performance vs. Resolution mode in The Crew Motorfest settings for PS5

The Crew Motorfest can be customized to either focus on a higher resolution, like 4K and run at 30 FPS or on a lower one. On 1440p or 1600p, the PS5 will prioritize a higher framerate — 60, to be precise.

30 FPS is enough for a racing title like this one. Hence, it is recommended gamers stick to 4K gaming in this game. This will help players better enjoy the title at a higher resolution and take in every last bit of detail.

Best The Crew Motorfest settings for PS5

The Crew Motorfest has a bunch of settings to customize on the PlayStation 5. Our recommendations for the best settings are as follows:

Graphics mode: Resolution

Resolution Dynamic range: sRGB

SDR settings

Brightness: 50

50 Contrast: 50

50 Gamma: 50

HDR settings

HDR black point: 100

100 HDR white point: 0

0 HDR brightness: 20

20 Color-blind mode: As per your preference

Language

Text language: English

English Audio language: English

Audio

Overall: 100

100 Dynamic range: As per your preference

As per your preference Controller audio: On

On Streamer mode: Off (unless you are streaming your game)

Accessibility

Subtitles: On

On Subtitle size: Medium

Medium Subtitle background: 100%

100% Text size: Medium

Medium Convert holds to presses: Off

Best The Crew Motorfest settings for PS4

Unlike the newer PS5, the last-gen console doesn't have a performance and resolution mode switch. This device will run the game at 1080p 30 FPS, which is plenty for the ten-year-old machine.

The best The Crew Motorfest settings for the device are listed below:

Dynamic range: sRGB

SDR settings

Brightness: 50

50 Contrast: 50

50 Gamma: 50

HDR settings

HDR black point: 100

100 HDR white point: 0

0 HDR brightness: 20

20 Color-blind mode: As per your preference

Language

Text language: English

English Audio language: English

Audio

Overall: 100

100 Dynamic range: As per your preference

As per your preference Controller audio: On

On Streamer mode: Off (unless you are streaming your game)

Accessibility

Subtitles: On

On Subtitle size: Medium

Medium Subtitle background: 100%

100% Text size: Medium

Medium Convert holds to presses: Off

Overall, The Crew Motorfest runs pretty well on both the PS4 and the PS5. Gamers with either console won't have a bad experience while playing the new racing entry from team Ubisoft.