Best ways to increase income for missions in Armored Core 6

FromSoftware's newest game, Armored Core 6, allows you to take hulking mechs into different combat missions. One of the aspects of the game that has been lauded by fans is that the mechs that you use are not simply generic pre-made ones that the game provides. Instead, you can customize the mech based on your playstyle and preferred asethetic.

However, customizing a mech means purchasing parts for it, and each individual part comes at a cost. This means that you'll need to save up to fully personalize one. In order to earn the money needed to purchase components for customization, you're going to have to complete missions.

However, the amount that can be earned from each mission varies depending on your performance. This means that performing poorly also means taking home less money. If you want to maximize your earnings per mission, check out this guide.

Maximizing income from missions in Armored Core 6

1) Make every shot count

Guns are a great weapon that can be equipped onto a mech. They are a vital tool for dealing with the various enemies that the game throws your way in each mission. However, bullets are not a free resource in Armored Core 6.

You will need to watch how much ammunition is used up during a mission, as the ammo spent will be deducted from the accumulated earnings. Thankfully, mechs have other types of weapons they can use, and there is a selection of melee weapons that can help you cut down on ammo usage.

2) Protect your mech

The enemies in the game will try to fight back and take down your mech. Over the course of a mission, you might find that the mech you're using will sustain some damage from enemy gunfire and other types of potential damage dealers. Any damage taken in Armored Core 6 will accumulate and will eventually need to be repaired.

Repairs will cost a lot of credits, which can deter you from purchasing components for upgrades. To prevent this, you should avoid taking damage whenever you can. This will cut down on repair costs and increase the income received per mission.

3) Complete Optional Objectives

To advance through a stage in Armored Core 6, you will need to complete a list of mandatory objectives. At the end of each stage, you will be rewarded with money to repair your mech, replenish ammo, and add to your savings if there's enough left. However, aside from the mandatory goals given, some stages also have Optional Objectives tied to them.

Completing these Optional Objectives in Armored Core 6 will grant you additional income to purchase the parts you've been eyeing. Simply check the mission description to identify the Optional Objectives in a stage.

4) Finish the mission as quickly as you can

The speed at which you get through a mission in Armored Core 6 will also affect the income you receive at the end. Going through a mission in the fastest time possible will provide a higher income compared to taking your time.

Building an agile mech will also give you an edge, but so will preparing for the mission at hand. Make sure that you are familiar with the mission details and that you have the right components equipped to help deal with any enemies or objectives easily.

5) Replay completed missions

Armored Core 6 allows you to revisit missions that have already been completed previously. This can be accomplished by going to their garage and clicking on Sortie. From here, select the Replay Mission option and choose the stage you want to replay.

Redoing previously completed missions is a great way of maximizing income since you become more familiar with the mission elements and can get a higher ranking. This also makes it easier to do the other things on this list, which will certainly maximize the income earned from every deployment.