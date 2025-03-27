Best weapons for Aero Rover in Wuthering Waves

Equipping the best weapons on Aero Rover in Wuthering Waves is crucial to increasing their effectiveness in combat. From signature 5-stars to craftable swords, they have access to quite a few options in the game, which makes them a free-to-play friendly unit in the game.

This article further discusses some of the best weapons to use on Aero Rover in WuWa.

Best 5-star weapons for Aero Rover in Wuthering Waves

1) Bloodpact's Pledge

Bloodpact's Pledge (Image via Kuro Games)

Kuro Games has added the Bloodpact's Pledge sword for Aero Rover in Wuthering Waves. Serving as the signature weapon, it will increase the MC’s Resonance Skill DMG by 10% when they heal an ally. Casting the Resonance Skill Unbound Flow will further boost the Aero DMG of the nearby Resonators by 10% at base level.

The Bloodpact's Pledge strikes a fine balance for Aero Rover's offensive and defensive capabilities.

2) Emerald of Genesis

Emerald of Genesis (Image via Kuro Games)

The Emerald of Genesis is a solid 5-star weapon for Aero Rover, as it comes with crucial substats and passive effects for sub-DPS characters. For starters, the weapon provides Crit Rate via substat, helping the user deal consistent damage.

Additionally, the Emerald of Genesis will increase Aero Rover’s Energy Regen by 12.8% and ATK by 6%. The latter stacks up to two times and can be availed by casting a Resonance Skill.

Best 4-star weapons for Aero Rover in Wuthering Waves

1) Somnoire Anchor

Somnoire Anchor (Image via Kuro Games)

When playing Aero Rover as sub-DPS, you might want to use the Somnoire Anchor sword in Wuthering Waves. This weapon generates a Hiss stack upon dealing damage to targets. Each stack will increase the user's ATK by 2% up to 10 times.

Rovers can unleash multiple slashes in quick succession to effectively utilize the buff. At max Hiss stack, the Somnoire Anchor will provide a 6% Crit Rate, which will help the MC deal consistent damage and balance their stats.

2) Overture

Overture (Image via Kuro Games)

The Overture is a good option in support builds for Aero Rover, where they are used to heal allies and assist other Aero DPS in the team. The 4-star sword is equipped with an Energy Regen sub-stat, which helps generate Resonance Liberation. The passive from this weapon restores the equipper's Concerto Energy by 8 whenever they cast a Resonance Skill.

Using the Overture, Aero Rover can frequently trigger their outro skill and adapt to the quick-swap playstyle.

Best 3-star weapon for Aero Rover in Wuthering Waves

Sword of Voyager

Sword of Voyager (Image via Kuro Games)

The 3-star weapons are recommended for final builds for any Resonator. However, if you don’t have any of the specified options, use the Sword of Voyager to build Aero Rover in Wuthering Waves. The weapon restores 8 Resonance Energy to the wearer when they cast their Resonance Skill.

The extra energy will help the MC quickly generate their Resonance Liberation, which deals damage to targets and heals allies.

