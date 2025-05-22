Best weapons for Ciaccona in Wuthering Waves

Ciaccona is the new 5-star Aero Resonator in Wuthering Waves, capable of summoning puppets called Ensemble Sylphs. She employs the Erosion effect to bruise targets before the damage dealer takes the charge during combat. Her kit can further enhance the ally Resonator’s Aero DMG, which puts her in the league of elemental support units.

Ad

To improve Ciaccona’s capabilities, you would want to equip her with a proper weapon that ideally offers additional damage, energy, or critical stats. She uses Pistols, of which there are plenty of options available in the game. This article further discusses some of the best weapons for Ciaccona in WuWa.

Best 5-star weapons for Ciaccona in Wuthering Waves

1) Woodland Aria

Woodland Aria (Image via Kuro Games)

Woodland Aria in Wuthering Waves offers 12% ATK to the wearer. If they inflict Aero Erosion on the target, the weapon will boost their Aero DMG by 24% for 10 seconds. Applying the Erosion effect on a target will further reduce their Aero RES by 10% for 20 seconds.

Ad

Trending

Serving as Ciaccona's signature option, Woodland Aria offers a powerful passive she can benefit from the most. Furthermore, the 36% CRIT Rate from the Pistol's substat will make her attacks more consistent.

2) Static Mist

Static Mist (Image via Kuro Games)

Static Mist is the alternate 5-star weapon for Ciaccona in WuWa. This standard banner Pistol is equipped with a 24.3% CRIT Rate, which comes from the subsidiary stat. In terms of passives, Static Mist increases the equipper’s Energy Regen by 12.8%. Upon using the Outro Skill, the incoming Resonator gains a 10% bonus ATK for 14 seconds.

Ad

From generating energy to buffing allies, the alternate 5-star weapon for Ciaccona synergizes well with her support capabilities.

Best 4-star weapons for Ciaccona in Wuthering Waves

1) Romance in Farewell

Romance in Farewell (Image via Kuro Games)

Romance in Farewell is the 4-star craftable weapon for Ciaccona in Wuthering Waves. This Pistol will offer a hefty ATK stat via main and subsidiary attributes. Ciaccona will receive an additional 4% ATK stat for up to four stacks after dealing damage to a target with a negative status.

Ad

Furthermore, her ability to inflict Aero Erosion should be sufficient to trigger the passive. You can also Syntonize the Pistol to increase its effectiveness.

2) Relativistic Jet

Relativistic Jet (Image via Kuro Games)

You can also use Relativistic Jet to build Ciaccona, as it comes with double ATK stat and a neutral passive. The Pistol grants six Resonance Energy to the wearer and increases their ATK by 10% for 16 seconds after casting the Resonance Skill.

Ad

The extra ATK stat will increase Ciaconna's damage output, while the energy can generate her Ultimate ability faster.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.