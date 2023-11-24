Best weapons for Cyno in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 4.2 will soon release the Phase II banners where Cyno will return for his second rerun. The General Mahamatra is a 5-star Electro DPS from Sumeru and will be coming back alongside the current Kamisato's clan head, Ayato. Many will want to add him to their current roster. Those who already have him will be more interested in his signature weapon and other alternatives.

Like many Sumeru DPS characters in Genshin Impact, Cyno's abilities are scaled off his Elemental Mastery (EM). This makes weapons with Crit and EM secondary stats more optimal for him. This article will cover everything you need to know about his best weapon choices, including his signature weapon.

Genshin Impact guide to Cyno's best polearm weapons

General Mahamatra Cyno will return in Phase II banners for the Genshin Impact 4.2 update. Official announcements confirm that his second rerun banner will be available from November 28, 2023, to December 19, 2023. During this period, the Epitome Invocation (weapon banner) will feature his signature weapon, Staff of the Scarlet Sands.

Cyno is your typical on-field DPS whose entire kit scales off his Elemental Mastery. The main source of damage comes from his Elemental Skill and Burst, where he will deal Electro-infused normal attacks.

When building him or considering his weapons, players should prioritize EM along with Crit-Rate and Crit-Damage. Given below are the best 5-star, 4-star, and F2P weapons for Cyno in Genshin Impact.

Best 5-star polearms weapons for Cyno

All 5-star options for Cyno (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a quick overview:

Staff of the Scarlet Sands

Primordial Jade Winged Spear

Staff of Homa

As one would expect, Staff of the Scarlet Sands is the best 5-star option for Cyno as his signature weapon. It is tailor-made for him to bring out his true damage potential.

At max enhancement, this 5-star polearm provides 541 base ATK and 44.1% Crit-Rate as secondary stats in Genshin Impact. The weapon's passive, Heat Haze at Horizon's End, provides tons of ATK bonuses to the wielder based on their EM.

Other than his best-in-slot weapon, you can also use Primordial Jade-Winged Spear or Staff of Homa. Both are Crit-based weapons with high base ATK. Although Cyno cannot use their passive ability properly, they can still act as strong stat sticks.

Best 4-star and F2P polearms weapons for Cyno

All 4-star and F2P options (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a quick overview:

Deathmatch (Crit-Rate)

R5 White Tassel (Crit-Rate)

R5 Missive Windspear (ATK%)

Kitain Cross Spear (EM)

Deathmatch is the only 4-star paid option in this list that has to be obtained from Genshin Impact's battle pass. This polearm's passive ability comes in handy when playing against single-target enemies.

White Tassel R5 is a 100% F2P polearm weapon that can be obtained from Liyue and Chasm's treasure chests. Although it has low base ATK, it makes up for it with its Crit-Rate substats and 48% normal attack damage bonus from passive. You can also use R5 Missive Windspear as an F2P alternative that provides tons of ATK% and EM.

Lastly, Kitain Cross Spear is a 4-star craftable weapon from Inazuma with Elemental Mastery as a secondary stat. Its passive ability can increase Cyno's elemental skill damage and reduce his energy requirements in Genshin Impact.

