5 best weapons for Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The best weapons for Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 can make a great build even better. The RPG title by Sandfall Interactive is not an easy game, especially on the Expeditioner difficulty. While understanding your defensive capabilities is important to survive, having a good weapon can help you deal with enemies more efficiently.

Ad

This article guides you on the best weapons for Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Note: This list is not a ranking; its contents are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

The best weapons for Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

1) Snowim

Snowim (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Stats

Ad

Trending

Scaling : Agility/Vitality

: Agility/Vitality Element: Ice

Passive Upgrades

Level 4: Freeze self when falling below 30% health. Prevent the next instance of damage while Frozen.

Freeze self when falling below 30% health. Prevent the next instance of damage while Frozen. Level 10: On turn start, if Frozen, remove Freeze and recover 60% Health.

On turn start, if Frozen, remove Freeze and recover 60% Health. Level 20: Gain 2 Ice Stain and 3 AP when Frozen.

How to obtain the weapon

Defeat Gargant in Flying Manor or Frozen Hearts

Snowim is one of the best weapons for Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 if you want to increase her survivability. It is a great pick if you make her the party healer, allowing not only the titular character but the entire party to last longer.

Ad

Its potency only increases with each level up, where at the start, you'll only stop one instance of damage, but the next level will heal her if below 30%. Finally, the last level will grant her Stains and AP, removing the need to spend time using attacks to set up Skills.

2) Trebuchim

Trebuchim (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Stats

Ad

Scaling : Vitality/Luck

: Vitality/Luck Element: Lightning

Passive Upgrades

Level 4: Generate a random Stain on Free Aim shot.

Generate a random Stain on Free Aim shot. Level 10: +1 AP when Stains are consumed.

+1 AP when Stains are consumed. Level 20: Base Attack generates 2 random Stains.

How to obtain the weapon

Acquired as a drop by defeating Catapult Sakapatate or Ranger Sakapatate in Ancient Sanctuary

What makes Trebuchim one of the best weapons for Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the ability to generate random stains. It is great for players who haven't focused the build into a single element. They can acquire the tool in Act 1, making the weapon a good pick in the early game.

Ad

Its initial upgrade generates a random Stain when using the Free Aim mechanic. While this does use AP (required to use Skills), the next level removes that caveat by generating one whenever Stains are consumed. Finally, the last level makes generating Stains extremely easy, even when building up APs through attacks.

3) Angerim

Acquire Angerim by defeating Chromatic Demineur (Image via Kepler Interactive || YouTube/@zacksiva7457)

Stats

Ad

Scaling : Defense/Luck

: Defense/Luck Element: Fire

Passive Upgrades

Level 4: Base Attack applies 2 Burn per Fire Stain.

Base Attack applies 2 Burn per Fire Stain. Level 10: Generate one Fire Stain at the beginning of each turn.

Generate one Fire Stain at the beginning of each turn. Level 20: 30% increased Burn damage per Fire Stain.

How to obtain the weapon

Defeat Chromatic Demineur in The Continent world map.

Angerim is a great tool for players focusing on a Fire-based build. Since Fire will be one of the Elemental Stains Lune will start with, you'll be accustomed to utilizing it efficiently. The first level of the titular weapon adds another two stacks of Burn damage per Fire Stain. The next level generates one Fire Stain per turn, increasing the frequency of the additional Burn damage. Finally, the last upgrade increases Burn damage by 30% for each Fire Stain.

Ad

Its ability to increase the frequency and potency of the Fire Elemental makes Angerim one of the best weapons for Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

4) Braselim

Acquiring one of the best weapons for Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive || YouTube/@loliho587)

Stats

Ad

Scaling : Luck/Vitality

: Luck/Vitality Element: Fire

Passive Upgrades

Level 4: 30% increased Critical Chance per Ice Stain.

30% increased Critical Chance per Ice Stain. Level 10: +5% of a Gradient Charge on Critical Hit.

+5% of a Gradient Charge on Critical Hit. Level 20: 20% increased Fire damage with Skills.

How to obtain the weapon

Defeat the enemies guarding the entrance to the train station after the Tainted Hearts Expedition Flag inside the Monolith (An Obscur, Danseuser and Braseleur).

Braselim is one of the best weapons for Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 if you're going for a Critical and Fire-based build. The tool scales will work with Luck, which is responsible for controlling the frequency of your Critical Hits. Braselim's first upgrade can increase its occurrence substantially if you can generate 2-3 Ice Stains.

Ad

The successive upgrade also fills up your Gradient Charge bar by 5% for each Critical Hit. Finally, the last Level gives a flat 20% increase to Fire damage caused by Skills.

5) Scaverim

Scaverim (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Stats

Ad

Scaling : Luck/Vitality

: Luck/Vitality Element: Fire

Passive Upgrades

Level 4: 50% chance to generate a Dark Stain when consuming Stains. Deal 50% more damage with Skills per active Dark Stain.

50% chance to generate a Dark Stain when consuming Stains. Deal 50% more damage with Skills per active Dark Stain. Level 10: Base Attacks can consume one Dark Stain to deal 200% more damage.

Base Attacks can consume one Dark Stain to deal 200% more damage. Level 20: With 4 active Dark Stains, any Skill can consume them to deal 300% more damage.

How to obtain the weapon

Defeat Scavenger in Falling Leaves.

If players want to increase their damage output by a considerable margin, Scaverim is one of the best weapons for Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. While she is usually limited to five Elementals, some weapons can allow her to generate a sixth Dark Elemental Stain type.

Ad

You'll gain the ability to acquire this weapon halfway through Act 2. By that point, you should be accustomed to the loop of generating and consuming Stains. Thus, the first level takes advantage of the same to increase your damage. The second level allows players to consume Dark Stains to increase the base Attack's damage.

Finally, if the player has four Dark Stains, they can use any Skill to consume them and increase its damage by 300%.

Ad

Those were some of the best weapons for Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Check out our other articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.