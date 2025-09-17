Best weapons for Iuno in Wuthering Waves

The best weapon for Iuno in Wuthering Waves should ideally provide stats like the Resonance Liberation DMG bonus and Crit Rate, which cater to her sub-DPS playstyle. Iuno is a Gauntlet wielder who uses different stances to bruise targets while also offering buffs to allies. Using her abilities, she can also generate shields that protect her from incoming damage.

Overall, Iuno is a versatile character that you will want to use across various teams. This guide aims to help you build her with some of the best weapons in Wuthering Waves.

Best weapons to build Iuno in Wuthering Waves

1) Moongazer's Sigil

Iuno's signature pick (Image via Kuro Games)

Iuno’s signature weapon in Wuthering Waves is her best pick, given that it increases her Crit. Rate by 36% and offers other crucial effects. She receives a 12% ATK and 20% Resonance Liberation DMG boost, which significantly increases her combat potential.

Iuno can further generate shields to make her Resonance Liberation ignore 7.2% of the target's DEF for up to five times. She receives max stacks of the Moongazer's Sigil's effect upon entering the battle with an Intro Skill.

2) Verity’s Handle

The alternative weapon option (Image via Kuro Games)

Xiangli Yao’s signature Gauntlet works surprisingly well with Iuno, as she can benefit from its subsidiary stat and passive. The 24.3% Crit Rate and 12% Attribute DMG Bonus are the perfect attributes to enhance her sub-DPS potential.

Verity’s Handle also amplifies her Resonance Liberation DMG by 48%. The ability is her primary damage source, and the buff certainly helps push her threshold.

3) Abyss Surges

Obtain Abyss Surges from the standard banner (Image via Kuro Games)

Abyss Surges is the accessible 5-star weapon for Iuno, as it is featured on the standard gacha banner in Wuthering Waves.

The gauntlet rolls with a double Attack stat and offers a 12.8% Energy Regen via passive. Iuno's Basic Attack and Resonance Skill damage also increase by 10%, respectively. These buffs aren't as useful, considering her enhanced Basic Attack deals Resonance Liberation DMG. We are using the Abyss Surges for its Attack and Energy Regen stats.

4) Aether Strike

Aether Strike can be obtained from the battle pass (Image via Kuro Games)

In the 4-star category, Aether Strike is the best weapon for Iuno in WuWa. The gauntlet is equipped with a 40.5% CRIT DMG and a useful passive for the character. It essentially increases the wearer’s ATK by 7.2% and grants 10.8% Resonance Liberation DMG upon casting the same ability.

Both attributes are crucial for a pure sub-DPS Iuno build.

5) Marcato

The F2P weapon for Iuno (Image via Kuro Games)

Marcato is the free-to-play weapon for Iuno, which can be obtained from any gacha banner. The gauntlet will provide a whopping 51.8% Energy Regen to the wearer and restore their Concerto Energy by 8. The latter is triggered once every 20 seconds, making Marcato a decent option for a support Iuno build.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

