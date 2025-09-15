Wuthering Waves 2.6 second phase events schedule

Kuro Games has announced the schedule for all the events in the second phase of Wuthering Waves 2.6. This half will release another act in the main story quest, featuring Iuno, along with several events that you can participate in. Completing them will give you a bunch of Astrites, Radiant Tides, Forging Tides, and other in-game materials.
This article covers all the events that you can look forward to in the second half of Wuthering Waves 2.6.
Wuthering Waves 2.6 Phase II events schedule and rewards
Main story quest - By Moon's Fated Light
The Act IX of Chapter II main story quest will be permanently available after September 17, 2025, 10 am (server time).
Moonlit Revelation
Moonlit Revelation will release on September 25, 2025, at 4 am (server time) and end on October 8, 2025, at 3:59 am (server time). You can log in each day during the event to obtain one Waveborn Moonstone and use it to decipher up to seven Lunar Phases. This will give you limited-time buffs along with the following rewards:
- Astrtite x400
- Wax and Wane (event-exclusive Avatar)
- Premium Resonance Potion
- Premium Sealed Tube
- Premium Energy Core
Gifts of the Moon Roamer
Gifts of the Moon Roamer will be available from September 17, 2025, to October 8, 2025. During the event, you can log in to the game to obtain 10 Radiant Tides and 10 Forging Tides.
Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra)
The Second Coming of Solaris Ultra is a leisure event that will take place from September 17, 2025, at 4 am (server time) to October 6, 2025, at 3:59 am (server time). You can participate in it to obtain the following rewards:
- Astrtite x400
- Premium Resonance Potion
- Premium Sealed Tube
- Premium Energy Core
- Forgery Advanced Supply
Beyond the Waves: Rinascita
Beyond the Waves (Rinascita) will begin on September 25, 2025, at 4 am (server time) and end on October 8, 2025, at 3:59 am (server time).
Complete the event to obtain the following:
- Astrite x400
- Lustrous Tide x5
- Crystal Solvent
- Premium Tuner
- Premium Sealed Tube
- Premium Enclosure Tank
Chord Cleansing
The Chord Cleansing event will be available from October 1, 2025, 4 am (server time) to October 8, 2025, 3:59 (server time). During the event, you can obtain double Echo rewards from Tacet Field challenges.
