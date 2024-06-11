Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves is the Magistrate of Jinzhou and plays a major role in the narrative. Leaks have indicated that she will debut as a playable character in the version 1.1 update. It is expected that Jinhsi will be a 5-star Resonator from the Spectro attribute and wield a Broadblade as her preferred weapon.

While it is likely that Jinhsi will be featured on the limited-time gacha banners alongside her leaked signature weapon, Ages of Harvest, many players may not go for it due to its 5-star rarity. As such, it is important to be aware of other worthy alternatives if you plan to build this character.

This article will list the best weapons for Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves, as per leaks.

NOTE: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Wuthering Waves: Best Jinhsi weapons

Jinhsi (Image via Kuro Games)

Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves is expected to be a main DPS from the Spectro element. Leaks suggest her damage will scale off her max attack and she will benefit from offensive stats such as Attack, Crit Rate, and Crit Damage.

Jinhsi's signature weapon, Ages of Harvest, is expected to be her BiS (Best-in-Slot) option and will provide her with additional Crit Rate and Resonance Skill buff. However, she can perform well with other weapons too, therefore, other competitive options are listed and ranked in the section below.

Best 5-star weapons for Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves

1) Ages of Harvest

Ages of Harvest will be Jinhsi's best weapon option as its effect synergizes with her kit perfectly. The Broadblade will provide her with a 24.3% Crit Rate via secondary stat and buff her all attribute damage and Resonance Skill.

2) Verdant Summit

Jiyan's signature 5-star Broadblade would be the second-best weapon for Jinhsi. It will give her 48.6% Crit Damage and an all-attribute damage bonus. Additionally, it can buff Jinhsi's Heavy Attack damage after casting Intro Skill or Resonance Liberation.

3) Lustrous Razor

Lustrous Razor is the 5-star standard Broadblade which offers 36.5% Attack to its wielder. Moreover, it is capable of improving Jinhsi's energy regeneration and boosting her Resonance Liberation damage after triggering her Resonance Skill.

Best 4-star and F2P weapons for Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves

1) Autumntrace

Autumntrace at level 1 (Image via Kuro Games)

Autumntrace is the 4-star battle pass Broadblade and will be Jinhsi's best 4-star weapon option. It provides a 20.3% Crit rate to its user, alongside buffing their Attack after performing Basic and Heavy Attacks.

2) Helios Cleaver

Helios Cleaver can be a great 4-star gacha weapon for Jinhsi. It offers additional Attack via its secondary stat and after casting Resonance Skill.

3) Broadblade#41

Broadblade#41 is a 4-star F2P craftable weapon option that can be made using 150 Scarletthorns in Wuthering Waves. It offers 32.4% Energy Recharge and is capable of increasing the Attack of its wielder if they are above 80% HP. Alternatively, if they are below 40% HP, then health is recovered instead.

4) Guardian Broadblade

Guardian Broadblade is a 3-star option for Jinhsi and is recommended until players find something of a higher rarity. It gives additional Attack stats and boosts the Basic and Heavy Attack damage.

5) Broadblade of Night

Broadblade of Night is another strong 3-star weapon that provides Attack via secondary stat. Furthermore, it increases Attack even more after using Intro Skill.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub.