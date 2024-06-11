Best Wuthering Waves Jinhsi build

Jinhsi is a brand-new resonator introduced in the Wuthering Waves 1.1 update. She is a 5-star Spectro Broadbalde unit that can deal tons of damage from her Resonance Skill and Liberation. With a complex kit that has an alternative version for Basic Attacks and Skill DMG, Jinhsi can enter multiple states, each providing different buffs.

Unison state, for example, is one of her states that allows her to trigger Outro and Intro Skills without consuming Concerto Energy. Many players who are looking forward to her debut will want to know about her best build.

This article highlights all the best Echoes, weapons, and teams for the best Jinhsi build in Wuthering Waves.

Best Build for Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves

Best Echoes for Jinhsi

1) 5-pc Celestial Light

Celestial Light (Image via Kuro Games)

The 5-pc Celestial Light will be the best-in-slot Echo set for Jinhsi who will act as a Spectro DPS unit. The 2-pc set provides 10% Spectro DMG% and the 5-pc set provides 30% Spectro DMG% after using Intro Skill.

2) 2-pc Celestial Light + 2-pc Moonlit Clouds

Celestial Light and Moonlit Clouds (Image via Kuro Games)

You can also opt for a 2-pc combo of Celestial Light and Moonlit Clouds. This way, Jinhsi will get a 10% bonus on both Spectro DMG% and Energy Regen (ER%). The additional ER% will help build her Resonance Liberation which has a 150 energy cost, the highest in Wuthering Waves.

3) 2-pc Celestial Light + 2-pc Lingering Tunes

Celestial Light and Lingering Tunes (Image via Kuro Games)

Alternatively, you can use the 2-pc combo of Celestial Light and Lingering Tunes for Jinhsi's build. The additional 10% ATK bonus will help increase Jinhsi's overall damage from her Resonance Skill and Liberation in Wuthering Waves.

For her main stats, players can aim for the following on Jinhsi's Echo set:

COST4: Crit Rate/ DMG

COST3: Spectro DMG

COST3: Spectro DMG

COST1: ATK%

COST1: ATK%

Prioritize the following sub-stas:

CRIT-Rate CRIT-DMG ATK% Energy Regen (ER%) Resonance Liberation DMG Resonance Skill DMG

Main Echo Skill

Jue in the main story cutscene (Image via Kuro Games)

Here is a list of the main Echo skill options for Jinhsi build in Wuthering Waves:

Jue Mourning Aix Impermanence Heron

Jue is the new weekly boss in the upcoming version 1.1 update. This new Cost 4 Echo will be the best option for Jinhsi as it deals tons of AoE Spectro DMG and provides stacks every six seconds. You can consume these stacks by performing Resonance Skill to deal DoT damage to affected enemies.

Alternatively, Mourning Aix and Impermanence Heron are also good options but you will lose some DPS in exchange for utility and buffs.

Jinhsi Forte Priority

Official artwork for Jinhsi (Image via Kuro Games)

For Jinhsi's Forte, players will want to prioritize the following:

Resonance Liberation > Forte Circuit > Resonance Skill > Basic ATK > Intro Skill

Her main damage source is Resonance Liberation, followed by her Forte Circuit and then Resonance Skill in Wuthering Waves.

Best weapons for Jinhsi

Here is a list of the best weapons for Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves:

Ages of Harvest (CRIT Rate) Verdant Summit (CRIT DMG) Aumtumntrace (CRIT Rate) Lustrous Razor (ER%) Helios Cleaver (ATK%) Broadblade of Night (ATK%)

Ages of Harvest is a new 5-star Broadblade and Jinhsi's signature weapon. Naturally, it will be the best-in-slot option for her build. Those who aren't getting her signature Broadblade can opt for alternatives mentioned in the list, all of which provide the stats necessary for Jinhsi.

Best teams for Jinhsi

Jinhsi, Verina, & Yinlin (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are some best teams for Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves:

Jinhsi + Verina + Yinlin

Jinhsi + Jianxin + Yinlin

Jinhsi + Verina + Sanhua

Jinhsi + Sanhua + Baizhi

Jinshi is a Burst DPS with a large energy cost. Thus, she will need teammates who provide utility, buffs, and damage to maintain overall damage during her downtime.

Follow Sportskeeda Hub for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.

