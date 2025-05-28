Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is a first-person open-world role-playing game developed by Questline. Released on May 23, 2025, it quickly earned positive reviews for its enthralling gameplay. Naturally, to quickly get the hang of this game, players would likely be looking for the best weapons to use for their characters.

Having said that, here is a list of all the best weapons to use in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

List of all the best weapons to use in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon

One-handed weapons

1) Oldsteel Sword

The Oldsteel Sword is one of the best early-game weapons to use in the game. It is lightweight, therefore enabling players to attack quickly, dealing significant damage in the process.

Here are its perks:

+10% attack speed

+5% critical chance

2) Cursed Bloodblade

The Cursed Bloodblade in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms || YouTube/@WildBlood Xp)

The Cursed Bloodblade is one of the best weapons in terms of survivability. It provides a +2% lifesteal, which is incredibly powerful when paired with regeneration gear or other healing effects.

3) Arcanist’s Sword

The Arcanist’s Sword is the weapon of choice for those who wish to combine spells with melee damage. It provides +10% spell power, making it the perfect weapon to synergize with spells.

Two-handed weapons

1) Big Bonk

The Big Bonk is an excellent two-handed weapon as it can knock back enemies while dealing massive damage. Although slow, the knock-back effect is enough to make up for it.

2) Giant’s Sword

The Giant's Sword in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms || YouTube/@Dare To Game)

This two-handed weapon is especially powerful as it deals double damage on heavy blows. If you wish to maximize your offensive capabilities, this should be your weapon of choice.

3) Trial of Death

One of the best offensive weapons in the game, the Trial of Death stacks +20% damage per kill for five seconds. This is particularly powerful when facing off against high health enemies, where damage numbers are key.

Bows

1) Spiteful Arch

The Spiteful Arch bow in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms || YouTube/@DefectiveGaming)

Sneak attacks are where this weapon shines, and considering it as a long-range option, it is one of its best traits. This bow can blind enemies for five seconds on sneak attacks, making it perfect for sneak builds.

2) Cascade Deluge

The Cascade Deluge is a powerful bow as it ramps up damage on consecutive hits. It can deal +1 damage when fired consecutively, making it a powerful option for crowd control.

Wands and Staves

1) Silent Weaver

The Silent Weaver is one of the best early weapons to use for a spell user, as it reduces mana cost by 15%.

2) Wand of Festering Ro

The Wand of Festering Ro can be used for builds that rely heavily on poison damage, as it increases all poison damage, including spells and other weapons.

This covers all the best weapons that you can use in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon for both the early and late game. It is, however, highly advisable to select a weapon of your choice that best suits your personal build and playstyle if you wish to maximize your potential.

