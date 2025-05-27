Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon vs Oblivion Remastered: Similarities and differences explored

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is a recently released title that has been getting a lot of praise. It provides a sense of freedom with its open-world design that is reminiscent of older Elder Scrolls entries like Oblivion and Morrowind. However, the game also does enough to separate itself from them.

Ad

This article explores some similarities and differences between Tainted Grail and the remaster of the fourth mainline Elder Scrolls title.

Similarities between Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon and Oblivion Remastered

1) Open-world

Enjoy both open-world titles at your leisure (Image via Awaken Realms)

Both titles follow an open-world exploration style. This means players are free to roam the world and tackle both main and side missions as they see fit. This allows them to experience the vast world of Avalon or Cyrodil at their own pace. While each region has its own level requirements, it doesn't stop you from venturing inside and checking it out for yourself.

Ad

Trending

2) RPG genre

Create your dream character (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Both Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon and Oblivion Remastered are role-playing games (RPGs), which means the playable character starts as a blank slate that players can fill with specializations they enjoy. There are various sliders to tweak and paths to choose from. You can become a melee-focused warrior, a stealth archer, or a mage.

Ad

3) Perspective

Observe the world up-close or with distant eyes (Image via Awaken Realms)

Both titles allow you to actively switch between first-person and third-person views. This provides flexibility for players who prefer one mode over the other. The former feels more natural when using ranged weapons like bows, whereas the latter offers a wider field of view, preferable for using melee weapons.

Ad

Differences between Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon and Oblivion Remastered

1) Graphics and art style

Oblivion Remastered renders the world of Cyrodil in high fidelity (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Both titles use a different art style to render their setting. Oblivion has a more vivid and varied color palette, whereas Tainted Grail's is on the darker side. Another difference is the fidelity. Oblivion recently received an Unreal Engine 5 remaster. Considering the original game was already released in 2006, the developers were able to focus on creating a visual treat with its rerelease.

Ad

Tainted Grail, on the other hand, had a smaller team that had to focus on many other aspects besides graphics. Although the game still looks really good, Oblivion Remastered has an edge in the visuals.

2) Co-op

Enjoy Tainted Grail with 1-4 players (Image via Awaken Realms)

Tainted Grail has an inbuilt co-op mode that allows up to four players to play together. This feature allows gamers to explore and engage the title's unique setting with their friends. Meanwhile, Oblivion Remastered is exclusively single-player. At least without using any mods.

Ad

Bethesda games are mod-friendly, and thus, installing a co-op mod for Oblivion Remastered is fairly simple. However, since 19 years have passed since Oblivion originally released, adding a co-op mode natively would've provided the remaster a massive edge over its previous rendition.

3) Map size

The world of Cyrodil is filled with both distractions and dangers (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Oblivion Remastered's world is massive. Clocking in at 16 square miles, its map trumps its successor, Skyrim's 15 square miles. You can spend hours exploring the diverse and distinct regions of Cyrodil. And if you get bored by that, the Shivering Isles DLC adds the regions of Mania and Dementia. Safe to say, you'll spend a lot of time horsing around.

Ad

Tainted Grace's map, meanwhile, is much smaller. However, that doesn't mean it skimps out on quality. The title's world feels detailed and contained, eliminating any wasted space.

Check out our other articles on the RPG:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.