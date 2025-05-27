Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon vs Oblivion Remastered: Similarities and differences explored

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is a recently released title that has been getting a lot of praise. It provides a sense of freedom with its open-world design that is reminiscent of older Elder Scrolls entries like Oblivion and Morrowind. However, the game also does enough to separate itself from them.
This article explores some similarities and differences between Tainted Grail and the remaster of the fourth mainline Elder Scrolls title.
Similarities between Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon and Oblivion Remastered
1) Open-world
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Both titles follow an open-world exploration style. This means players are free to roam the world and tackle both main and side missions as they see fit. This allows them to experience the vast world of Avalon or Cyrodil at their own pace. While each region has its own level requirements, it doesn't stop you from venturing inside and checking it out for yourself.
2) RPG genre
Both Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon and Oblivion Remastered are role-playing games (RPGs), which means the playable character starts as a blank slate that players can fill with specializations they enjoy. There are various sliders to tweak and paths to choose from. You can become a melee-focused warrior, a stealth archer, or a mage.
3) Perspective
Both titles allow you to actively switch between first-person and third-person views. This provides flexibility for players who prefer one mode over the other. The former feels more natural when using ranged weapons like bows, whereas the latter offers a wider field of view, preferable for using melee weapons.
Differences between Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon and Oblivion Remastered
1) Graphics and art style
Both titles use a different art style to render their setting. Oblivion has a more vivid and varied color palette, whereas Tainted Grail's is on the darker side. Another difference is the fidelity. Oblivion recently received an Unreal Engine 5 remaster. Considering the original game was already released in 2006, the developers were able to focus on creating a visual treat with its rerelease.
Tainted Grail, on the other hand, had a smaller team that had to focus on many other aspects besides graphics. Although the game still looks really good, Oblivion Remastered has an edge in the visuals.
2) Co-op
Tainted Grail has an inbuilt co-op mode that allows up to four players to play together. This feature allows gamers to explore and engage the title's unique setting with their friends. Meanwhile, Oblivion Remastered is exclusively single-player. At least without using any mods.
Bethesda games are mod-friendly, and thus, installing a co-op mod for Oblivion Remastered is fairly simple. However, since 19 years have passed since Oblivion originally released, adding a co-op mode natively would've provided the remaster a massive edge over its previous rendition.
3) Map size
Oblivion Remastered's world is massive. Clocking in at 16 square miles, its map trumps its successor, Skyrim's 15 square miles. You can spend hours exploring the diverse and distinct regions of Cyrodil. And if you get bored by that, the Shivering Isles DLC adds the regions of Mania and Dementia. Safe to say, you'll spend a lot of time horsing around.
Tainted Grace's map, meanwhile, is much smaller. However, that doesn't mean it skimps out on quality. The title's world feels detailed and contained, eliminating any wasted space.
Check out our other articles on the RPG:
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon vs Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim: Similarities and differences explored
- How to get Blood Transfusion spell in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon: All endings explained
- All Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon classes (Archetypes)
- Is Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon available on Xbox Game Pass?
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon: List of main quests and how long to beat the main story
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.