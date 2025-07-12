Best Winning Ticket build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Winning Ticket in Umamusume: Pretty Derby works best as a Late Surger or End Closer, and can also use a big speed boost at the end of a race. Although Winning Ticket is a lower-rarity unit, she can beat higher-ranked characters if you train her well and give her the right skills.

This article will guide you through how to create the best build for Winning Ticket in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Best Winning Ticket build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Winning Ticket is best as a Late Surger or End Closer (Image via Cygames)

She gets a natural 20% boost in Power and 10% in Stamina. So it’s smart to use Support Cards that match those stats to make the most of training. In the beginning, focus on building friendships with your Support Cards. Once maxed out, they’ll give bonus training effects that boost your stats and use less energy.

Best stats

Focus on Speed as her main stat, as it helps her achieve her top speed faster. Aim for at least an A rank in Speed by the final race. Additionally, upgrade the Speed training facility to Level 5 before Day 30 to boost stat gains.

After that, focus on Power as it affects how quickly she reaches top speed. Thanks to her passive 20% bonus to Power training, it’s quite easy to level up. Aim for at least a B rank in Power by the URA Finale.

Best support cards

Before the race, use support cards that work well together and focus on only two stats. This helps you train better and avoid wasting points. For her, use one of these setups based on your available cards:

3 Speed and 3 Power

4 Speed and 2 Power

Since both builds work well, just pick the one that best fits your deck.

Best skills

Here are the key skills you should prioritize picking up before races:

Encroaching Shadow

Lane Legardemain

Furious Feat

Innate Experience

Winning Ticket is a great choice when trained properly. With high Speed, good Power, and the right skills, she can push past other racers even right at the finish. Follow a focused training plan, pick the best skills, and she’ll start winning races more often than not.

