Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 has shifted the meta by making some changes to weapons. When these tweaks are made, certain firearms are adjusted with damage values, range, and other changes.

In the case of the XM4, it was recently buffed to raise its minimum damage and its ability to deal damage at range. This means the assault rifle is once again one of the frontrunners in terms of ease of use.

Not only is this assault rifle easy to use, accurate and potent, but it can also be customized for when players pick it up in a loadout. Loadouts allow players to pre-configure their favorite weapons into a design that favors their playstyle.

Users can then ensure that the weapons they are taking into battle are custom-made for them. Each loadout is unique but can change many aspects of guns like the XM4.

Most potent loadout for XM4 in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Assault rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 are used to fulfill a very versatile role. As a fast-firing, accurate weapon, assault rifles are best used at mid to long-range engagements.

Though they will lose out to a sniper at longer ranges, they can effectively cover most engagement ranges in the game, leading them to be among the most popular weapons.

How to build best XM4 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

One of the best ways to kit out the XM4 in Call of Duty is to equip it for dealing with enemies at longer ranges. To do this, gamers will want to increase the range they can deal damage with solid optics, stabilize the recoil, and ensure enough rounds in the chamber to dish out punishment.

The following is a solid build that players can use to do just that:

Barrel: 13.5″ Task Force

13.5″ Task Force Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Ammunition: STANAG 60 Round

With this recommended loadout, players will be able to use the suppressor to take out their foes and stay hidden on the minimap.

They will also be able to stay on target with the Field Agent Grip and take the fight to long ranges with the 13.5" Task Force Barrel and Axial Arms 3x Optic.

Finally, users can ensure they have enough rounds to finish the job with the STANAG 60 Round magazine.

Pairing XM4 with another weapon

To get the most out of the loadout, gamers will want to run with the perk, Overkill. This will allow them to run two primary weapons for their loadout.

While, ultimately, the choice of a second weapon comes down to personal preference, there are two ways players can go. They can run a firearm such as an SMG for close-range coverage, or they can choose to go full long-range and use a sniper.

Each of these loadouts has weaknesses, and individuals will want to experiment to see which works best for them. However, the XM4 with this loadout can be great at longer ranges, so players may ultimately prefer having something for closer ranges since targeting up close with a 3x Optic is not always ideal in Call of Duty.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer