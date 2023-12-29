Best Xueyi teams for Honkai Star Rail Memory of Chaos

After summoning Xueyi in Honkai Star Rail 1.6, players might be interested in learning how the best teams advance through the Star Rail end-game tasks. Memory of Chaos is categorized as an end-game task in Honkai Star Rail. It provides a respectable number of Stellar Jades along with several levels to finish. Trailblazers can count on receiving awards every fifteen days because it resets every two weeks.

The Path of Destruction character Xueyi, who wields the Quantum element, is now available for summoning during version 1.6's first banner phase. She can deal enormous damage to a single target and Area-of-Effect (AoE) damage as she pursues the Path of Destruction.

This article discusses the best Xueyi teams for Honkai Star Rail version 1.6's Memory of Chaos.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author's opinion.

Which are the best Xueyi teams in Honkai Star Rail 1.6's Memory of Chaos?

1) Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae + Tingyun + Xueyi + Bailu

Best Xueyi teams for Memory of Chaos featuring Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae as DPS (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Tingyun (Primary support)

(Primary support) Xueyi (Sub-DPS)

(Sub-DPS) Huohuo (Healer)

The primary DPS unit on this Honkai Star Rail 1.6 team is Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, who can deliver a ton of damage to multiple enemies at once. Tingyun's ability allows her to increase the ATK of her allies, which boosts the DPS of both Xueyi and Imbibitor Lunae.

Xeuyi can deal Quantum damage to her adversaries by utilizing her talent and ultimate ability, while Huohuo can counter any debuff aimed at her allies. Huohuo can additionally apply her ultimate to restore energy, giving her teammates more chances to unleash their ultimates.

2) Jingliu + Pela + Xueyi + Fu Xuan

Best Xueyi teams for Memory of Chaos featuring Jingliu as DPS (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Pela (De-buffer)

(De-buffer) Xueyi (Sub-DPS)

(Sub-DPS) Fu Xuan (Shielder/Healer)

In this Xueyi team, Jingliu is the main DPS character. The unit can deal a good lot of Ice damage with her Transcendent Flash attacks. On the other hand, Xeuyi can deal Quantum damage to her adversaries by utilizing her talent and ultimate ability.

Pela's ability to weaken every opponent and rip through a large portion of their defense allows Jingliu or Xueyi to deal more damage with ease. Throughout the battle, Fu Xuan can watch over her allies and offer a powerful shield to keep them safe.

3) Dr.Ratio + Bronya + Xueyi + Lynx

Best Xueyi teams for Memory of Chaos featuring Dr.Ratio as DPS (Image via HoYoverse)

Dr.Ratio (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Bronya (Main Support)

(Main Support) Xueyi (Sub-DPS)

(Sub-DPS) Lynx (Healer)

As the primary DPS unit on this Honkai Star Rail 1.6 team, Dr. Ratio can deal enormous Imaginary damage to a single target since he follows the Path of Hunt. Bronya's ability allows her to carry forward a DPS action, facilitating the character's capacity to deal greater damage.

Meanwhile, Xeuyi can deal Quantum damage to her adversaries by utilizing her talent and ultimate ability. As the principal healer, Lynx can ensure the survival of each ally by giving them the proper healing when required.