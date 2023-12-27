Best Xueyi teams for Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 8

Players may be wondering which Xueyi teams are optimal to easily clear the Simulated Universe World 8 after gaining the character during the first phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.6. It is challenging to finish the Simulated Universe World 8 end-game action without a strong team and substantial resource investment.

The best Xueyi teams to take on the Simulated Universe World 8 in Honkai Star Rail 1.6 are listed in this article.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Which Xueyi teams in Honkai Star Rail 1.6's Simulated Universe World 8 are the best?

1) Xueyi + Silverwolf + Blade + Huohuo

Best Xueyi teams for Simulated Universe 8 featuring Xueyi as the DPS (Image via HoYoverse)

Xueyi (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Silverwolf (De-buffer)

(De-buffer) Blade (Sub-DPS)

(Sub-DPS) Huohuo (Main Healer)

Xueyi is the main DPS unit in this Honkai Star Rail 1.6 team composition and is capable of dealing massive damage to several adversaries simultaneously. With Silverwolf's ability, she can alter the opponents' Weakness element, making it easy for Xueyi to inflict more damage.

With his follow-up attacks, Blade can provide massive damage as the sub-DPS. Huohuo can use her ability to negate any debuff applied to her allies and, using her ultimate, she can replenish energy to increase the number of opportunities for her team members to use their ultimates.

2) Xueyi + Silverwolf + Seele + Lynx

Best Xueyi teams for Simulated Universe 8 featuring Xueyi as the DPS (Image via HoYoverse)

Xueyi (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Silverwolf (De-buffer)

(De-buffer) Seele (Sub-DPS)

(Sub-DPS) Lynx (Primary Healer)

In this team composition in Honkai Star Rail 1.6, Xueyi serves as the primary DPS unit. She is a DPS character in Honkai Star Rail 1.6 who follows the Path of Destruction and has the capacity to damage adjacent adversaries at the same time.

In addition to changing the weakness aspect of the opponents in front of them, Silverwolf can debuff them, allowing Xueyi and Seele to deal massive amounts of damage. Seele's passive allows her to enter a boosted condition after defeating an opponent, which enables her to fight her enemies again. Meanwhile, Lynx can guarantee the survival of every ally by providing them with necessary healing when needed.

3) Xueyi + Jingliu + Silverwolf + Luocha

Best Xueyi teams in Simulated Universe 8 featuring Jingliu as the DPS (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Xueyi (Sub DPS)

(Sub DPS) Silverwolf (De-buffer)

(De-buffer) Luocha (Healer)

Jingliu is the primary DPS character in this Xueyi team composition. With her Transcendent Flash assaults, the unit is able to deal a significant amount of Ice damage. Meanwhile, Xeuyi can use her talent and ultimate ability to deliver Quantum damage to her enemies.

Silverwolf has the ability to debuff all of her enemies and unleash a random bug that can alter the opponent's weakness factor, enabling Jingliu or Xueyi to easily deliver greater damage. Luocha can keep an eye on his teammates and provide healing to ensure they make it through the fight.