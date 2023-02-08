Best Yelan builds in Genshin Impact: F2P weapons and artifacts guide

F2P players blessed to get Yelan in Genshin Impact should know that there are some viable weapons and artifacts for them to use in her build. This guide will focus extensively on F2P-friendly Bows that the average casual can get.

Some players can get Aqua Simulacra at no cost, but that's not something everybody can account for in this game. Thus, they will need to settle with 4-star weapons instead. Fortunately for these types of players, they can still get Yelan's BIS artifacts since that's not locked behind a banner.

How to build Yelan in Genshin Impact: Weapons and artifacts (F2P)

Best weapons

Favonius Warbow is a great Bow to use on her (Image via HoYoverse)

Fortunately for Yelan mains, she has a few viable and easy-to-obtain F2P weapons in Genshin Impact:

Favonius Warbow: Literally given away for free by completing A Long Shot quest. Great Energy Recharge stat, and the effect is excellent for generating Elemental Particles.

Literally given away for free by completing A Long Shot quest. Great Energy Recharge stat, and the effect is excellent for generating Elemental Particles. The Stringless: Easy to get in most banners, and a buff to Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG is always helpful.

Easy to get in most banners, and a buff to Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG is always helpful. Recurve Bow: A 3-star Bow that boosts the user's HP and has a situational healing effect.

A 3-star Bow that boosts the user's HP and has a situational healing effect. Slingshot: A 3-star Bow that buffs CRIT Rate and has a good effect tied to buffing the user's damage most of the time.

Don't forget that lucky F2P players can go with Aqua Simulacra or Elegy for the End, should they happen to own either weapon.

The Stringless is another good option to consider (Image via HoYoverse)

All of the aforementioned 3-star and 4-star weapons are easy to R5. Ideally, F2P players can go with Favonius Warbow since the massive Energy Recharge buff and extra Elemental Particles helps her spam her Elemental Burst more often. That, in turn, allows her to focus more on offensive stats in her artifacts and focus less on Energy Recharge.

Still, The Stringless, Recurve Bow, and Slingshot can be useful on her if players happen to have R5s of them and not Favonius Warbow.

Best artifacts

Her best in-slot artifact set (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of Yelan's best artifacts in Genshin Impact and why Travelers should get them for her:

4-piece Emblem of Severed Fate: Buffs Energy Recharge and makes the user's Elemental Burst hit even harder than usual. Don't forget that Favonius Warbow already buffs Energy Recharge, making the 4-piece buff damage buff easier to achieve.

Buffs Energy Recharge and makes the user's Elemental Burst hit even harder than usual. Don't forget that Favonius Warbow already buffs Energy Recharge, making the 4-piece buff damage buff easier to achieve. 2-piece Emblem of Severed Fate + 2-piece Tenacity of the Millelith: +20% Energy Recharge + 20% HP is good for this character.

Ideally, a 4-piece Emblem of Severed Fate is the best option for Yelan in Genshin Impact. As for her ideal main stats on these artifacts, here is what you should aim for:

Sands of Eon: HP% or Energy Recharge%

HP% or Energy Recharge% Goblet of Eonothem: Hydro DMG%

Hydro DMG% Circlet of Logos: HP%, CRIT Rate% or CRIT DMG%

As for secondary stats, you should consider Energy Recharge%, CRIT Rate%, CRIT DMG%, and HP% buffs. Building Yelan F2P in Genshin Impact is certainly doable, with the above build being enough for even the game's most challenging content if you're skilled enough with rotations and team building.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Poll : Do you think you'll ever get Aqua Simulacra in Genshin Impact? Yes No 0 votes