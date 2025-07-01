Best Yuki (Yukimi Fujikawa) build guide in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Yuki or Yukimi Fujikawa is a 4-star rarity character in Persona 5: The Phantom X. She serves as a Guardian in the team and deals Bless damage to enemies with her skills. Fujikawa can provide Shields to allies, buff their Defense, and decrease the damage they receive. She can also buff an ally’s damage with the Oath effect and the party’s damage with Gavel.

Yukimi is the best alternative for Guardian characters and is usable in early game content. This guide explains how to get the best Yuki build in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

Best Revelation Cards for Yuki (Yukimi Fujikawa) in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Prosperity is the best Revelation Card in Persona 5: The Phantom X for Yuki. Its two-set effect reduces the damage Fujikawa receives from enemies. With its four-set effect, she can start the battle with a 25% Highlight charge.

You can also equip her with the Peace card, a two-set effect that boosts her Defense. Moreover, its four-set effect improves her Shield’s effectiveness.

Yukimi's Overview (Image via ATLUS)

These are the main stats to aim for with the cards given above:

Sky: Defense

Star: Defense

Moon: Defense

You can get Defense and HP sub-stats for her cards.

Best weapons for Yuki (Yukimi Fujikawa) in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Two weapons are perfect for Yuki in Persona 5: The Phantom X – the 4-star Heavy Metal Pain and the 5-star Karmic Cycle. Here are their details at rank 1:

Karmic Cycle: It increases her Defense by 45%. When she spends Gavel stacks with the Absolute Judgement skill, the number of stacks spent increases by one. She also steals 13% Defense from targets for two turns based on her Defense stats.

It increases her Defense by 45%. When she spends Gavel stacks with the Absolute Judgement skill, the number of stacks spent increases by one. She also steals 13% Defense from targets for two turns based on her Defense stats. Heavy Metal Pain: It increases her Defense by 18%. She increases the Shield’s value by 16.3% when giving it to allies with less than 50%.

Skill priority

Persona and Skills overview (Image via ATLUS)

These are the recommended skill-upgrading priorities for Yuki in P5X:

Skill 3 (Absolute Judgement) > Skill 2 (Sacral Glow) > Thief Tactics > Skill 1 (Sword of Condemnation)

Best teams for Yuki (Yukimi Fujikawa) in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Yukimi Fujikawa can help Skull or Ryuji Sakamoto by providing him with Shields, since he needs to be at low HP to maximize his damage. Keeping that in mind, here is the best team for Fujikawa in Persona 5: The Phantom X:

Skull+Leon+Puppet

Wonder Personas:

Koumokuten - Attack Up and Damage Up

Dionysus - Critical Hit Rate and Critical Damage

Dominion - Attack Up and Damage Up

Janosik - Defense Down

Check out our best Leon build guide in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

