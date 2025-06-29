Best Leon (Leo Kamiyama) build guide in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Leon, or Leo Kamiyama, is a 4-star character in Persona 5: The Phantom X. His skills deal Nuclear damage, and he plays the Strategist role in a team. Leo can apply Power of Friendship on his allies, which boosts their Attack, damage, and critical damage. He also provides Shields to his teammates by using their HP for two turns. After that, the remaining Shield value gets restored as HP to the ally.

You can put him in almost any team for a little bit of sustain and plenty of buffs, making him one of the best 4-stars to build in P5X.

Best Revelation Cards for Leon in Persona 5: The Phantom X

When it comes to Leo’s best Revelation Cards in P5X, you have two choices: Prosperity and Power. Prosperity reduces the damage he receives with its two-set effects. It also immediately restores a 25% Highlight charge when he enters the battle.

The Power Revelation Card increases his Attack with its two-set effects. Its four-set effect also increases his Attack every six turns (considering the total number of enemies and allies’ turns). This Attack buff can stack up to three times.

Leo Kamiyama (Image via ATLUS)

Below are the main stats you can get for the Leo’s Revelation Cards:

Star: Attack

Attack Moon: Attack

Attack Sky: Attack

The best sub-stats to prioritize for Leo's cards are Attack and HP.

Best weapons for Leon in Persona 5: The Phantom X

The two best weapons for Leon in Persona 5: The Phantom X are Justice Lane (4-star) and Final Buster (5-star). Here are their details at rank 1:

Final Buster: This weapon increases his Attack by 30%. After Leo Kamiyama uses a buff on an ally, Final Buster grants one of these buffs: an Attack increase of 16% for one turn, or a Critical Damage increase of 16% for one turn. If the target ally has two or more Power of Friendship stacks, the weapon grants both buffs. Additionally, it increases Leo Kamiyama’s Shield effects by an additional 10% for one turn.

This weapon increases his Attack by 30%. After Leo Kamiyama uses a buff on an ally, Final Buster grants one of these buffs: an Attack increase of 16% for one turn, or a Critical Damage increase of 16% for one turn. If the target ally has two or more Power of Friendship stacks, the weapon grants both buffs. Additionally, it increases Leo Kamiyama’s Shield effects by an additional 10% for one turn. Justice Lane: It increases Shield by 8.8%. After he uses a skill on an ally, the weapon increases their Attack by 9% for one turn. The ally gets a 20% Attack buff for every 20% HP they lose.

Final Buster is the best weapon for Leon. It helps your party with increased damage output and sustainability. Justice Lane is the best alternative if you don’t have Final Buster.

Skill priority

Leo's Persona and Skills (Image via ATLUS)

Below is the recommended Skill-upgrading priority for Leo Kamiyama in Persona 5: The Phantom X:

Skill 3 (Ultima Booster) > Thief Tactics > Skill 1 (Atomic Smash) > Skill 2 (Justice Barrier)

Best teams for Leon in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Skull or Ryuji Sakamoto can make good use of Leon’s ability to turn HP into Shields. It creates a perfect condition for Skull to gain a Rebound that guarantees a critical hit. Here are some of the best teams you can build with Leo Kamiyama in P5X:

Skull+Puppet+Soy

Wonder Personas:

Koumokuten: Attack Up and Damage Up

Attack Up and Damage Up Janosik: Defense Down

Defense Down Dominion: Attack Up and Damage Up

Attack Up and Damage Up Dionysus: Critical Hit Rate and Critical Damage

Joker+Okyann+Rin

Wonder Personas:

Alice: Curse Damage Taken

Curse Damage Taken Dominion: Attack Up, Damage Up

Attack Up, Damage Up Surt: Defense Down

Defense Down Dionysus: Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage

Okyann+Closer+Soy

Wonder Personas:

Thor: Shock, Electric Damage and Electric Critical Damage

Shock, Electric Damage and Electric Critical Damage Dominion: Attack Up, Damage Up

Attack Up, Damage Up Janosik: Defense Down

Defense Down Dionysus: Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage

