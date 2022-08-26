Best Zhongli build in Genshin Impact: Artifacts, weapons, and team comps

Zhongli is the first character to have his third rerun banner in Genshin Impact, and the current one is in version 3.0. New players and free-to-play gamers will have another opportunity to wish for the former Geo Archon with the most formidable shield in the game.

Since Zhongli has been out for over a year, many veterans will have no problem building him for any role they want. But the same can't be said for new players who lack knowledge on which artifacts and weapons to use with him. To help such gamers out, this article will include information on the best team composition, artifact sets, and weapons for Zhongli in Genshin Impact.

Best Artifacts for Zhongli in Genshin Impact version 3.0

Zhongli in Genshin Impact can be built as a shield provider or burst support in the game. Thus, he has a variety of suitable artifact sets depending on his role in the team.

1) Four-piece Tenacity of the Millelith

Tenacity of the Millelith artifact description (Image via HoYoverse)

The four-piece bonus of Tenacity of the Millelith can raise Zhongli's HP, which will boost the shield's ability to absorb damage. Additionally, when the enemies are hit by the Zhongli Elemental Skill and the pulse from the pillar, this artifact can give the party members ATK bonus and will be ideal for Zhongli, who focuses on supporting the party with his shield.

2) Four-piece Noblesse Oblige

Noblesse Oblige artifact description (Image via HoYoverse)

With a four-piece set bonus of Noblesse Oblige, Zhongli gains the ability to increase the party's ATK and also deals massive damage from his Elemental Burst, depending on his Crit Value. However, because of this artifact, Zhongli will be heavily reliant on his Elemental Burst, so the party will need enough Energy Recharge so that it can be used when needed.

3) Two-piece Archaic Petra & Noblesse Oblige

Archaic Petra artifact description (Image via HoYoverse)

This combination puts the focus more on Zhongli's Burst and Geo damage compared to supporting the team. Similar to the previous artifact, Energy Recharge must be considered heavily so Zhongli can use his Burst frequently.

Best Polearms for Zhongli in Genshin Impact 3.0

1) Staff of Homa

Zhongli with Staff of Homa (Image via HoYoverse)

Zhongli's HP can be increased by the Staff of Homa's first passive skill, which will boost his Elemental Skill's damage absorption capacity. His Burst damage will also increase due to Critical Damage provided by this weapon.

2) Vortex Vanquisher

jules zl #1 fan @zhnql THEY BROUGHT BACK VORTEX VANQUISHER ZHONGLI FOR THE TEST RUN THEY BROUGHT BACK VORTEX VANQUISHER ZHONGLI FOR THE TEST RUN 😭😭 https://t.co/pIBRO8nAaI

Aside from Staff of Homa, Zhongli's shield durability can also be increased thanks to Vortex Vanquisher. In addition, Zhongli gains more ATK when protected by a shield.

3) Favonius Lance

Zhongli with Favonius Lance (Image via HoYoverse)

Favonius Lance can boost Zhongli Energy Recharge's state, allowing it to use Elemental Burst more quickly. If players want Zhongli to concentrate on dealing Elemental Burst damage, this weapon is one of the best, even if it's a four-star weapon.

Team Example recommendation for Zhongli in Genshin Impact 3.0

1) Zhongli Xiao Jean Albedo

Double anemo and double geo (Image via HoYoverse)

For this team, Zhongli acts as a shield provider so that Xiao, as the main DPS, can freely attack enemies without being interrupted. Albedo was added because of Geo Resonance and the great teamwork between the two's Geo Construct. Lastly, Jean is a healer and an Anemo battery for Xiao.

2) Zhongli HuTao Kazuha Yelan

Melt team with Zhongli as the shielder (Image via HoYoverse)

Hu Tao and Yelan are the Melt duo on the team, while Kazuha is the Crowd-Control with a four-piece Viridescent Venerer artifact to reduce opponents' Elemental RES. Zhongli's role is the same as before, which is the Support Shielder.

3) Full Geo Team

Full Geo team is also great for Zhongli since his Elemental Skill can resonate with up to three Geo Constructs, which can be provided by Itto, Ningguang, and Albedo.

Even after multiple versions, Zhongli remains the best shield provider in Genshin Impact. Players can wish for him in the current wish banner, where his pity is shared with Tighnari, another five-star character that was also featured in the first phase.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh