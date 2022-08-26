Best Zhongli Builds in Genshin Impact (August 2022)

Genshin Impact players will dedicate hours of their time and spend tons of cash to unlock their favorite characters. Sometimes they pick whichever characters match their preferences aesthetically, but others are simply the most powerful choices for their team, leading to an easy decision.

Zhongli is a consultant at the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor. He's serious in his demeanor, but also prone to nostalgia. As of Version 1.1, fans' suspicions were confirmed, revealing that Zhongli is actually the Geo Archon Morax in humanoid form. As such, he's extremely wise and powerful, serving as a great addition to any traveler's team.

Using Zhongli, the vessel of Morax in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players already know Zhongli as one of the most powerful characters in the game. He's a 5-star polearm master and one of the strongest Geo users that anyone can add to their team.

Like most good characters in the game, Zhongli can serve a couple of different roles very well. Players must match their build to the role he'll serve on their team.

Building Zhongli for Support

Despite his severe appearance and powerful attacks, Zhongli is actually most powerful as a support character. With his unique abilities, he can keep an unstoppable wall of shields on the team, making them incredibly powerful.

The centerpiece of this build is the Tenacity of the Millelith Artifact Set. With all four pieces, players can apply a 20% attack buff and a 30% shield buff every time they land an Elemental Skill.

This buff lasts three seconds and can be reapplied every half-second. It's a huge boost to the entire team, and Zhongli can simply keep using his Elemental Skill to keep it active.

There are two great weapons for this build. The Black Tassel grants 10.2% additional HP, which can keep Zhongli alive. Alternatively, the Favonius Lance grants Elemental Particles on most CRIT attacks.

Build Sands, Goblet, and Circlet for HP to keep Zhongli in the game, and he'll keep the rest of the team shielded.

Building Zhongli for DPS

As a damage dealer, Zhongli is best built for Burst or Sub damage. The builds are similar, with a couple of key changes.

Use the Staff of Homa for its HP buff and additional Attack bonus. It's a great polearm that also adds 14.4% CRIT damage.

Either take two Noblesse Oblige and Archaic Petra or all four Noblesse Oblige to fulfill his role. The former will massively increase Zhongli's damage, while the latter is better for the entire team's output.

Build for attack, Geo damage, and CRIT rate for more damage, or swap in Energy Recharge for better shields.

Using Zhongli's talents in Genshin Impact

Players must also choose which of Zhongli's talents to dump resources into. Genshin Impact faithful know that every character has strong and weak aspects.

Dump everything into Zhongli's Elemental Skill, as it's by far his most useful talent. It shields allies, debuffs enemies, and deals consistent damage. Coupled with that, it's key to his fantastic shield build.

Genshin Impact players love Zhongli, and they just need a bit of focus to use him at his best. Whether he's a shield or a spear, he's a great member of the team.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul