Genshin Impact 3.0 banners: Zhongli release date, Tighnari, and other rerun details

The 3.0 Special Program was a delight for Genshin Impact fans as officials showcased tons of juicy Sumeru content. The livestream also revealed the characters being featured in the upcoming Sumeru update.

Here is a quick summary of the 3.0 banners disclosed in the livestream:

Phase I will feature Tighnari, Zhongli, and Collei

Phase II will feature Ganyu, Kokomi, and Dori

This is a huge announcement for fans since they have the opportunity to use their saved up Primogems on either three new Sumeru characters or three character reruns. Listed below is everything players need to know about the patch 3.0 banner character release dates.

Genshin Impact 3.0 release Dates for Tighnari and rerun characters

The 3.0 Special Program has already announced the expected dates for patch 3.0 and many other future patches as well. Based on the official announcement, Sumeru will be globally released on August 24, 2022. During the livestream, it was also announced that patch 3.0 will be adjusted to five weeks (originally six weeks).

This implies that the upcoming banners will be shorter than the standard 20 days. Many in the Genshin Impact community have speculated that both character banners in both phases will be live for 17 days each.

Phase I banners

Timely Archers 🏹 @TimelyArchers #Tighnari will be having a rate up banner alongside Zhongli in the first half of 3.0. #Collei will also be having a rate up on these two banners. after 3.0 ends, Tighnari will be added to the standard banner pool #Tighnari will be having a rate up banner alongside Zhongli in the first half of 3.0. #Collei will also be having a rate up on these two banners. after 3.0 ends, Tighnari will be added to the standard banner pool https://t.co/kgkP2cKch4

Sumeru's first half banners will go live with patch 3.0 on August 24, 2022. Here are the characters that will be featured in Phase I of the patch 3.0 update:

Tighnari

Zhongli

Collei

Tighnari and Collei are the new Sumeru characters that will debut along with Sumeru in the upcoming patch. Both of these characters wield Dendro vision and have mastery over bow weapons.

However, Tighnari is a 5-star character whereas Collei will be a 4-star character on the Genshin Impact roster. Both of these characters also have different kits. Tighnari is a Dendro DPS and Collei's kit is more suitable for support or sub-DPS roles. Fans will not want to miss this chance to collect two new characters from the same banner.

In Phase I, Tighnari will be sharing the banner pity with Geo Archon Zhongli, who will be having his third rerun in the game. Zhongli is a top-tier character that fans should definitely get if they do not have a shield character on their roster.

Zhongli is a 5-star Geo Polearm user and his abilities allow him to provide strong shields to party members, shred enemy's resistance to elemental damage, and petrify enemies in Genshin Impact.

Phase II banners

The banners for the second half of the upcoming patch are speculated to be released on September 10 or September 11, 2022. Here are the characters that will be featured in Phase II of the patch 3.0 update:

Ganyu

Sangonomiya Kokomi

Dori

Ganyu and Kokomi are meta-defining characters who excel at their respective roles in Genshin Impact. Ganyu is one of the best Cryo Bow DPS characters, whereas Kokomi is one of the best healers on the Genshin Impact roster. New players should consider obtaining either of the characters as they are extremely powerful and provide great value to the party with their utility.

The only 4-star confirmed to be featured in Phase II of patch 3.0 is a new Sumeru character named Dori. Dori is a 4-star Electro Claymore user and also has healing abilities in her kit.

Edited by Danyal Arabi