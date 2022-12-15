BGMI vs New State Mobile: 4 major differences between the two games

The Indian mobile gaming industry has seen a steep rise in terms of popularity due to games like Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and New State Mobile. While the former is the Indian variant of the popular battle royale title PUBG Mobile, the latter is the futuristic version of the same game.

While both follow the BR genre, they have several differences as well, Furthermore. it has been over a year since they were launched by Krafton Inc. and hence both have established their own playerbase. As a result, the BGMI vs New State Mobile debate has become one of the hottest topics of discussion.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

4 factors that differentiate BGMI and New State Mobile

1) Availability

BGMI was introduced to the Indian market in 2021. However, after a year of meteoric rise in terms of popularity, the title was removed from the virtual storefronts on July 28, following laws under 69A of the IT Act, 2000.

Although published by the same developers, Krafton Inc., New State Mobile hasn't faced a suspension till date. Hence, it has always been available for download and has emerged as one of the main alternatives to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Even when BGMI does make a comeback to the virtual storefronts, it will only be available to a limited number of users as it can be accessed by Indians alone. Meanwhile, New State Mobile is accessible worldwide and has become the preferred game for players who love to tread on the battlegrounds along with their friends from foreign countries.

The suspension of Battlegrounds Mobile India has also led to the rise of New State Mobile's esports. Hence, the latter has leapfrogged other titles to become one of the most played games in recent times.

2) Graphics

Keeping true to their claims, Krafton Inc. introduced New State Mobile with PC-like graphics. It is the first game to incorporate realistic graphics into the mobile battle royale genre, massively boosting the gaming experience.

However, after its introduction, gamers across the world were disappointed with the pixelated graphics. This was then fixed in later updates, and the title currently offers better graphics for players to spot enemies in the near vicinity.

BGMI, on the other hand, keeps in mind how many users around the country use devices with low RAM and face lags. Hence, the developers have kept these players happy with minimal resolution requirements.

Reportedly, New State Mobile still lags heavily on low-end devices, leading to more intense debates about its competition with BGMI.

3) Futuristic gameplay

While Battlegrounds Mobile India portrays the present-day variant of the battle royale experience, New State Mobile takes players on a futuristic trip, forwarding them to 2051. Since it has a futuristic setting, a lot of in-game elements highlight the same ideas and concepts.

From cities on different maps to weapons and vehicles, New State Mobile is full of futuristic elements. Gamers playing BGMI will immerse themselves in the new experience when they arrive in Akinta, Troi, or Erangel 2051.

Features like drones carrying supplies, instant plantable shields, along with scout drones detecting enemies in the locality as well as the green flare enabling squadmates to respawn, are major upgrades in New State Mobile.

4) Presence of different characters

Besides a generic roster, BGMI offers its players multiple characters with special abilities. A total of six special names (Victor, Sara, Andy, Carlo, Ana, and Emilia) are available for the title. They can be redeemed using UC and Character Shards.

Meanwhile, New State Mobile only offers a handful of generic characters that players can customize according to their preferences. This acts as a major drawback for the title, as players willing to choose differently prefer to play Battlegrounds Mobile India or Apex Legends Mobile instead.

