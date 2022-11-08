BIG vs NAVI at CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Legends Stage of the ongoing CS:GO Majors, IEM Rio 2022, is nearing its conclusion after three days of engaging matchups. Sixteen teams entered this stage in an attempt to secure the final eight spots in the Champions Stage. With 5 teams already earning qualification, six teams remain in contention for the final 3 spots.

On Day 4 of the IEM Rio Major Legends Stage, two promising European CS:GO rosters will engage in a best-of-three series. Ukrainian organization, Natus Vincere (NAVI), will go up against the German contenders, BIG, they fight to remain in the Major and advance to its final stage.

BIG vs Natus Vincere - Who will win this Advancement match and qualify for CS:GO's IEM Rio Major 2022 Champions Stage?

Predictions

Both Natus Vincere and BIG have exhibited their strengths so far in the IEM Rio Major 2022. BIG climbed their way to the Legends Stage after a near-flawless run in the Challengers Stage. NAVI, on the other hand, kicked off their tournament campaign directly in the Legends Stage.

The German organization has a strong core, with their head coach, gob b, and players like tabseN and syrsoN forming the backbone of the team. BIG also has young talent in the form of s1n and Krimbo, who are essential for the team's success. So far in the tournament, they have shown their strengths on 11 maps, winning 6 out of them.

In comparison, NAVI has had less experience in the tournament, playing 6 maps less than their German opponents, winning only 3. However, NAVI consists of a roster with very strong fundamentals. They also have a deep talent pool with explosive firepower, featuring one of the world's greatest AWPers, s1mple, and incredibly effective riflers like Perfecto and b1t.

Based on the form of both teams in the IEM Rio Major, BIG does have an upper hand. However, NAVI's current roster consists of their Major-winning core from PGL Stockholm 2021, which has the capability to find their way out of the most complicated situations.

Fans of CS:GO can expect NAVI to win this best-of-three matchup and advance to the Champions Stage of the IEM Rio Major 2022.

Head-to-head

The current core rosters of BIG and NAVI have faced off in official CS:GO tournaments on seven different occasions so far. Out of their seven encounters, NAVI has five victories, leaving BIG with just two. NAVI has also won 9 out of the 13 maps they've played so far.

Recent results

BIG enjoyed a 3-1 run in the Challengers Stage of the IEM Rio Major before progressing to its second stage. They defeated teams like FURIA, Grayhound, and 9z to qualify for the Legends Stage, while losing only to Bad News Eagles. So far in the Legends Stage, BIG has won against Sprout and MOUZ, while losing to FURIA and Fnatic.

Unlike BIG, NAVI entered the tournament directly in the Legends Stage. They won their opening matchup against Vitality after a fierce overtime combat. However, NAVI was defeated by Cloud9 and Liquid in the following matches, sending them to an elimination tie. After a win against Bad News Eagles in Round 4, NAVI is now ready to face BIG in their final attempt to qualify for the Champions Stage.

Potential lineups

BIG

Johannes " tabseN " Wodarz (IGL)

" Wodarz (IGL) Florian " syrsoN " Rische

" Rische Karim " Krimbo " Moussa

" Moussa Nils " k1to " Gruhne

" Gruhne Elias " s1n " Stein

" Stein Fatih "gob b" Dayik (Coach)

Natus Vincere

Oleksandr " s1mple " Kostyliev

" Kostyliev Denis " electroNic " Sharipov (IGL)

" Sharipov (IGL) Ilya " Perfecto " Zalutskiy

" Zalutskiy Valerii " b1t " Vakhovskyi

" Vakhovskyi Viktor " sdy " Orudzhev

" Orudzhev Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (Coach)

BIG @BIGCLANgg



youtu.be/NpoRFCjoiJQ Continue going behind the scenes at the #RioMajor with our vlogs! In this episode, we cover the start of the legends stage. 🍿 Continue going behind the scenes at the #RioMajor with our vlogs! In this episode, we cover the start of the legends stage. 🍿📺 youtu.be/NpoRFCjoiJQ https://t.co/j0INuPdF3p

When and where to watch

CS:GO enthusiasts can tune into ESL CS:GO's official Twitch channel to watch the Legends Stage of the ongoing IEM Rio Major 2022 live. BIG will take on NAVI in a best-of-three series on November 8, 2022 at 10.30 am PDT / 6.30 pm CET / 11 pm IST.

Poll : Who Do You Think Will Qualify For The Champions Stage? NAVI BIG 1 votes