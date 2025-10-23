  • home icon
  Bilibili Gaming vs Keyd Stars in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

Bilibili Gaming vs Keyd Stars in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Oct 23, 2025 20:40 GMT
Blg vs Keyd Stars in lol worlds 2025 swiss stage start time and prediction
Bin vs Boal to stay alive at LoL Worlds 2025 (Image via LoL Esports)

Bilibili Gaming (BLG) and Keyd Stars are set to fight in the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage. While the winning team will get another chance to make the Playoffs, the losing side will be out of the event. The upcoming series will be played using the LoL patch 25.20, in a best-of-three, fearless draft format.

Here are more details regarding the Bilibili Gaming vs Keyd Stars clash in the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage on October 24, 2025.

Bilibili Gaming vs Keyd Stars in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Can Keyd Stars pull off an upset?

Prediction

Despite winning the LPL Split 3 in an incredible fashion, Bilibili Gaming's LoL Worlds 2025 journey has been quite underwhelming so far. It only won against Fnatic but lost to 100 Thieves and G2 Esports. Although BLG got easier matchups on paper, the individual brilliance was missing, and the squad struggled in team fights.

The Jungler role is also in a dire situation for BLG. Beichuan was extremely disappointing in the series against 100 Thieves, while the substitute Jungler, shad0w, made key mistakes against G2 Esports. So, it's quite unclear who BLG would put on the primary squad in the upcoming elimination series against Keyd Stars.

However, it should be noted that BLG was in a similar situation during last year's Worlds. The team then managed to win two consecutive series to make the Playoffs and also reached the Grand Final before losing to T1.

Meanwhile, BLG's next opponent, Keyd Stars, is the underdog going into the series. This Brazilian organization finished second in LTA 2025 and started the Worlds 2025 journey with losses against Secret Whales and FlyQuest.

In the subsequent elimination series against PSG Talon, Keyd Stars showed commendable performance and won the series 2-1. The most impactful player for the squad was its South Korean Midlaner, Mireu.

Nonetheless, it will still be an uphill battle for Keyd Stars against an opponent like BLG. With star players such as Bin, knight, Elk, and ON on the roster, the latter is expected to progress to the next Swiss Stage round with ease.

Prediction: BLG 2 - 0 Keyd Stars

Head-to-head record

This will be the first time in history that these two teams face each other in an official event.

Previous results

BLG lost its earlier clash against G2, while Keyd Stars won its previous series 2-1 against PSG Talon.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.21 notes

Rosters

Bilibili Gaming

  • Top: Bn
  • Jungle: shad0w, Beichuan
  • Mid: knight
  • ADC: Elk
  • Support: ON

Keyd Stars

  • Top: Boal
  • Jungle: Disamis
  • Mid: Mireu
  • ADC: Morttheus
  • Support: Trymbi
How to watch Bilibili Gaming vs Keyd Stars in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage

The scheduled starting times for Bilibili Gaming vs Keyd Stars in the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage are as follows:

  • PT: October 24, 2025, at 1 am
  • CET: October 24, 2025, at 10 am
  • IST: October 24, 2025, at 1:30 pm
  • Beijing CST: October 24, 2025, at 4 pm
  • KST: October 24, 2025, at 5 pm

Here is a timer that counts down the scheduled starting time for the Bilibili Gaming vs Keyd Stars series:

To watch the LoL Worlds 2025 event live, visit the following websites:

After this series ends, fans can watch the best-of-three clash between T1 and 100 Thieves, which is also an elimination series.

More from Sportskeeda
