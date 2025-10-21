League of Legends patch 25.21 notes: Yunara buffs, Graves adjustments, and more

League of Legends patch 25.21 notes were released on October 22, 2025. This update mostly focuses on system changes that will alter the early lane aggression through nerfs to Doran's Shield and Second Wind. Furthermore, Graves' magic resist through Grit stacks is viable again, while there are some nerfs to Dr. Mundo's late-game burst capabilities.

Nevertheless, here are the alterations in the League of Legends patch 25.21.

Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.21

All changes in League of Legends patch 25.21 (Image via Riot Games)

1) Bard

W - Caretaker's Shrine

Minimum Heal : 25 / 50 / 75 / 100 / 125 (+ 30% AP) ⇒ 25 / 50 / 75 / 100 / 125 (+ 40% AP)

: 25 / 50 / 75 / 100 / 125 (+ 30% AP) ⇒ 25 / 50 / 75 / 100 / 125 Maximum Heal : 50 / 87.5 / 125 / 162.5 / 200 (+ 60% AP) ⇒ 50 / 87.5 / 125 / 162.5 / 200 (+ 70% AP)

: 50 / 87.5 / 125 / 162.5 / 200 (+ 60% AP) ⇒ 50 / 87.5 / 125 / 162.5 / 200 Movement Speed: 20 / 22.5 / 25 / 27.5 / 30 (+ 5% per 100 AP) ⇒ 20 / 22.5 / 25 / 27.5 / 30(+ 6% per 100 AP)

2) Ezreal

Base Stats

Attack Damage Growth: 2.75 ⇒ 3.25

3) Kalista

Base Stats

Attack Damage Growth: 4.25 ⇒ 4.75

4) Yone

Base Stats

Attack Damage: 60 ⇒ 62

5) Yunara

W - Arc of Judgment

Initial Damage : 5 / 30 / 55 / 80 / 105 (+ 85% Total AD) ⇒ 55 / 95 / 135 / 175 / 215 (+ 85% Total AD)

: 5 / 30 / 55 / 80 / 105 (+ 85% Total AD) ⇒ (+ 85% Total AD) Damage per second: 5 / 20 / 35 / 50 / 65 (+ 40% Total AD) ⇒ 33 / 57 / 81 / 105 / 129 (+ 51% Bonus AD)

W - Arc of Ruin (Transcendent State)

Damage: 50 / 200 / 350 (+ 175% Total AD) ⇒ 175 / 350 / 525 (+ 150% Bonus AD)

E - Kanmei's Steps

Movement Speed : 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 / 50% decaying over 1.5 seconds ⇒ 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 / 50% decaying after 1.5 seconds

: 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 / 50% decaying over 1.5 seconds ⇒ Movement Speed toward Enemies : 45 / 52.5 / 60 / 67.5 / 75% decaying over 1.5 seconds ⇒ 45 / 52.5 / 60 / 67.5 / 75% decaying after 1.5 seconds

: 45 / 52.5 / 60 / 67.5 / 75% decaying over 1.5 seconds ⇒ Cooldown : 7.5 ⇒ 9

: 7.5 ⇒ Step Right: Fixed a bug where Yunara could retain the enhanced movement speed without facing any enemy champions

Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.21

1) Diana

Passive - Moonsliver Blade

Monster Damage: 300% ⇒ 280%

2) Kog'Maw

Q - Caustic Spittle

Passive Attack Speed: 10 / 15 / 20 /25 / 30% ⇒ 5 / 10 / 15 / 20 / 25%

3) Morgana

Base Stats

Armor Growth: 5 ⇒ 4.2

4) Qiyana

Base Stats

Health Growth: 124 ⇒ 121

Q - Elemental Wrath / Edge of Ixtal

Damage: 70 / 100 / 130 / 160 / 190 (+ 90% Bonus AD) ⇒ 70 / 100 / 130 / 160 / 190 (+ 85% Bonus AD)

5) Quinn

Q - Blinding Assault

Damage: 65 / 100 / 135 / 170 / 205 (+ 80 / 90 / 100 / 110 / 120% Bonus AD) ⇒ 65 / 100 / 135 / 170 / 205 (+ 80 / 85 / 90 / 95 / 100% Bonus AD)

R - Skystrike

Damage: 70% Total AD ⇒ 60 / 90 / 120(+ 35% Bonus AD)

Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.21

1) Dr. Mundo

Base Stats

Armor Growth: 3.7 ⇒ 4.5

E - Blunt Force Trauma

Minimum Active Damage: 5 / 15 / 25 / 35 / 45 (+ 7% Bonus HP) ⇒ 5 / 15 / 25 / 35 / 45 (+ 5% Bonus HP)

2) Graves

Base Stats

Magic Resistance : 32 ⇒ 30

: 32 ⇒ Magic Resistance Growth: 2.05 ⇒ 1.3

E - Quickdraw

Now grants 50% of armor as bonus Magic Resistance.

Magic Resistance per stack : 2 / 3.5 / 5 / 6.5 / 8

: Max Magic Resistance: 16 / 28 / 40 / 52 / 64

3) Gwen

Base Stats

Health : 600 ⇒ 625

: 600 ⇒ Health Growth : 100 ⇒ 125

: 100 ⇒ Attack Speed Growth: 2.5% ⇒ 2.25%

Passive - A Thousand Cuts

AP Ratio: 0.55% per 100 AP ⇒ 0.6% per 100 AP

Q - Snip Snip!

Small Snip Damage: 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 (+2% AP) ⇒ 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 (+5% AP)

W - Hallowed Mist

Armor and Magic Resistance : 22 (+ 7% AP) ⇒ 22 / 24 / 26 / 28 / 30 (+7% AP)

: 22 (+ 7% AP) ⇒ (+7% AP) Cooldown: 22 ⇒ 18

E - Skip 'n Slash

Damage : 8 / 11 / 14 / 17 / 20 (+ 25% AP) ⇒ 5 (+ 20% AP)

: 8 / 11 / 14 / 17 / 20 (+ 25% AP) ⇒ Cooldown : 12 / 11 / 10 / 9 / 8 ⇒ 13 / 12.5 / 12 / 11.5 / 11

: 12 / 11 / 10 / 9 / 8 ⇒ Cooldown Refund: 50% ⇒ 25 / 35 / 45 / 55 / 65%

R - Needlework

Damage : 30 / 60 / 90 (+ 8% AP) ⇒ 35 / 65 / 95 (+ 10% AP)

: 30 / 60 / 90 (+ 8% AP) ⇒ Slow: 30 / 45 / 60% ⇒ 40 / 50 / 60%

Also read: All Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of Legends

System changes in League of Legends patch 25.21

Item changes in League of Legends patch 25.21

1) Catalyst of Aeons

Health: 350 ⇒ 300

2) Doran's Blade

3% Lifesteal removed.

newHeal for 2.5% of damage dealt (reduced to 33% of this value for area of effect spells and pet spells)

3) Doran's Ring

Mana Regeneration : 1.25 per second ⇒ 1 per second, increased to 2 per second for 5 seconds after damaging an enemy champion

: 1.25 per second ⇒ Health Regeneration: 0.55 per second ⇒ 45% of mana regenerated value

4) Doran's Shield

Max Healing after taking damage: 45 (melee) / 30 (ranged) ⇒ 40 (melee) / 30 (ranged)

Rune changes in League of Legends patch 25.21

1) Second Wind

Healing after taking damage: 3 + 4% of missing health ⇒ 4% of missing health

Bug fixes & QoL changes in League of Legends patch 25.21

Buf fixes

Fixed an issue where Champions and Minions would freeze in Spectator Mode if someone were using streamer mode settings.

Fixed an issue that prevented Ambessa from dashing through an ally Azir's R.

Fixed an issue where if Yone casted his Q or E too quickly after W, it would cause his visuals to separate.

Fixed an issue where Zoe's yoyo idle SFX wouldn't play at the end of her taunt or spawn-in animation.

Fixed an issue where Yunara's Q stacks wouldn't appear in Spectator Mode.

Quality-of-life changes

Practice Tool games should now display as such in players' friend lists instead of “Normal” Summoner's Rift matches.

Added the ability for Custom Games' lobby leaders to pass lead.

Added the ability for players to swap pick order in Custom Games' champ select.

That’s everything featured in the release notes for League of Legends patch 25.21.

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

