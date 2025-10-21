  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • League of Legends patch 25.21 notes: Yunara buffs, Graves adjustments, and more

League of Legends patch 25.21 notes: Yunara buffs, Graves adjustments, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Oct 21, 2025 19:28 GMT
All changes in League of Legends patch 25.21 notes
All changes in League of Legends patch 25.21 notes revealed (Image via Riot Games)

League of Legends patch 25.21 notes were released on October 22, 2025. This update mostly focuses on system changes that will alter the early lane aggression through nerfs to Doran's Shield and Second Wind. Furthermore, Graves' magic resist through Grit stacks is viable again, while there are some nerfs to Dr. Mundo's late-game burst capabilities.

Ad

Nevertheless, here are the alterations in the League of Legends patch 25.21.

Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.21

All changes in League of Legends patch 25.21 (Image via Riot Games)
All changes in League of Legends patch 25.21 (Image via Riot Games)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

1) Bard

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

W - Caretaker's Shrine

  • Minimum Heal: 25 / 50 / 75 / 100 / 125 (+ 30% AP) ⇒ 25 / 50 / 75 / 100 / 125(+ 40% AP)
  • Maximum Heal: 50 / 87.5 / 125 / 162.5 / 200 (+ 60% AP) ⇒ 50 / 87.5 / 125 / 162.5 / 200(+ 70% AP)
  • Movement Speed: 20 / 22.5 / 25 / 27.5 / 30 (+ 5% per 100 AP) ⇒ 20 / 22.5 / 25 / 27.5 / 30(+ 6% per 100 AP)

2) Ezreal

Base Stats

  • Attack Damage Growth: 2.75 ⇒ 3.25

3) Kalista

Base Stats

  • Attack Damage Growth: 4.25 ⇒ 4.75

4) Yone

Base Stats

  • Attack Damage: 60 ⇒ 62

5) Yunara

W - Arc of Judgment

  • Initial Damage: 5 / 30 / 55 / 80 / 105 (+ 85% Total AD) ⇒ 55 / 95 / 135 / 175 / 215 (+ 85% Total AD)
  • Damage per second: 5 / 20 / 35 / 50 / 65 (+ 40% Total AD) ⇒ 33 / 57 / 81 / 105 / 129 (+ 51% Bonus AD)

W - Arc of Ruin (Transcendent State)

  • Damage: 50 / 200 / 350 (+ 175% Total AD) ⇒ 175 / 350 / 525 (+ 150% Bonus AD)

E - Kanmei's Steps

  • Movement Speed: 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 / 50% decaying over 1.5 seconds ⇒ 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 / 50% decaying after 1.5 seconds
  • Movement Speed toward Enemies: 45 / 52.5 / 60 / 67.5 / 75% decaying over 1.5 seconds ⇒ 45 / 52.5 / 60 / 67.5 / 75% decaying after 1.5 seconds
  • Cooldown: 7.5 ⇒ 9
  • Step Right: Fixed a bug where Yunara could retain the enhanced movement speed without facing any enemy champions
Ad

Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.21

1) Diana

Passive - Moonsliver Blade

  • Monster Damage: 300% ⇒ 280%

2) Kog'Maw

Q - Caustic Spittle

  • Passive Attack Speed: 10 / 15 / 20 /25 / 30% ⇒ 5 / 10 / 15 / 20 / 25%

3) Morgana

Base Stats

  • Armor Growth: 5 ⇒ 4.2

4) Qiyana

Base Stats

  • Health Growth: 124 ⇒ 121

Q - Elemental Wrath / Edge of Ixtal

  • Damage: 70 / 100 / 130 / 160 / 190 (+ 90% Bonus AD) ⇒ 70 / 100 / 130 / 160 / 190 (+ 85% Bonus AD)

5) Quinn

Q - Blinding Assault

  • Damage: 65 / 100 / 135 / 170 / 205 (+ 80 / 90 / 100 / 110 / 120% Bonus AD) ⇒ 65 / 100 / 135 / 170 / 205 (+ 80 / 85 / 90 / 95 / 100% Bonus AD)

R - Skystrike

  • Damage: 70% Total AD ⇒ 60 / 90 / 120(+ 35% Bonus AD)

Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.21

1) Dr. Mundo

Ad

Base Stats

  • Armor Growth: 3.7 ⇒ 4.5

E - Blunt Force Trauma

  • Minimum Active Damage: 5 / 15 / 25 / 35 / 45 (+ 7% Bonus HP) ⇒ 5 / 15 / 25 / 35 / 45 (+ 5% Bonus HP)

2) Graves

Base Stats

  • Magic Resistance: 32 ⇒ 30
  • Magic Resistance Growth: 2.05 ⇒ 1.3

E - Quickdraw

  • Now grants 50% of armor as bonus Magic Resistance.
  • Magic Resistance per stack: 2 / 3.5 / 5 / 6.5 / 8
  • Max Magic Resistance: 16 / 28 / 40 / 52 / 64

3) Gwen

Base Stats

  • Health: 600 ⇒ 625
  • Health Growth: 100 ⇒ 125
  • Attack Speed Growth: 2.5% ⇒ 2.25%

Passive - A Thousand Cuts

  • AP Ratio: 0.55% per 100 AP ⇒ 0.6% per 100 AP

Q - Snip Snip!

  • Small Snip Damage: 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 (+2% AP) ⇒ 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 (+5% AP)
Ad

W - Hallowed Mist

  • Armor and Magic Resistance: 22 (+ 7% AP) ⇒ 22 / 24 / 26 / 28 / 30 (+7% AP)
  • Cooldown: 22 ⇒ 18

E - Skip 'n Slash

  • Damage: 8 / 11 / 14 / 17 / 20 (+ 25% AP) ⇒ 5 (+ 20% AP)
  • Cooldown: 12 / 11 / 10 / 9 / 8 ⇒ 13 / 12.5 / 12 / 11.5 / 11
  • Cooldown Refund: 50% ⇒ 25 / 35 / 45 / 55 / 65%

R - Needlework

  • Damage: 30 / 60 / 90 (+ 8% AP) ⇒ 35 / 65 / 95 (+ 10% AP)
  • Slow: 30 / 45 / 60% ⇒ 40 / 50 / 60%

Also read: All Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of Legends

System changes in League of Legends patch 25.21

Item changes in League of Legends patch 25.21

1) Catalyst of Aeons

  • Health: 350 ⇒ 300

2) Doran's Blade

  • 3% Lifesteal removed.
  • newHeal for 2.5% of damage dealt (reduced to 33% of this value for area of effect spells and pet spells)
Ad

3) Doran's Ring

  • Mana Regeneration: 1.25 per second ⇒ 1 per second, increased to 2 per second for 5 seconds after damaging an enemy champion
  • Health Regeneration: 0.55 per second ⇒ 45% of mana regenerated value

4) Doran's Shield

  • Max Healing after taking damage: 45 (melee) / 30 (ranged) ⇒ 40 (melee) / 30 (ranged)

Rune changes in League of Legends patch 25.21

1) Second Wind

  • Healing after taking damage: 3 + 4% of missing health ⇒ 4% of missing health

Bug fixes & QoL changes in League of Legends patch 25.21

Buf fixes

Ad
  • Fixed an issue where Champions and Minions would freeze in Spectator Mode if someone were using streamer mode settings.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented Ambessa from dashing through an ally Azir's R.
  • Fixed an issue where if Yone casted his Q or E too quickly after W, it would cause his visuals to separate.
  • Fixed an issue where Zoe's yoyo idle SFX wouldn't play at the end of her taunt or spawn-in animation.
  • Fixed an issue where Yunara's Q stacks wouldn't appear in Spectator Mode.
Ad

Quality-of-life changes

  • Practice Tool games should now display as such in players' friend lists instead of “Normal” Summoner's Rift matches.
  • Added the ability for Custom Games' lobby leaders to pass lead.
  • Added the ability for players to swap pick order in Custom Games' champ select.

That’s everything featured in the release notes for League of Legends patch 25.21.

Check out more League of Legends news and updates:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications