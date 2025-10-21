League of Legends patch 25.21 notes: Yunara buffs, Graves adjustments, and more

League of Legends patch 25.21 notes were released on October 22, 2025. This update mostly focuses on system changes that will alter the early lane aggression through nerfs to Doran's Shield and Second Wind. Furthermore, Graves' magic resist through Grit stacks is viable again, while there are some nerfs to Dr. Mundo's late-game burst capabilities.
Nevertheless, here are the alterations in the League of Legends patch 25.21.
Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.21
1) Bard
W - Caretaker's Shrine
- Minimum Heal: 25 / 50 / 75 / 100 / 125 (+ 30% AP) ⇒ 25 / 50 / 75 / 100 / 125(+ 40% AP)
- Maximum Heal: 50 / 87.5 / 125 / 162.5 / 200 (+ 60% AP) ⇒ 50 / 87.5 / 125 / 162.5 / 200(+ 70% AP)
- Movement Speed: 20 / 22.5 / 25 / 27.5 / 30 (+ 5% per 100 AP) ⇒ 20 / 22.5 / 25 / 27.5 / 30(+ 6% per 100 AP)
2) Ezreal
Base Stats
- Attack Damage Growth: 2.75 ⇒ 3.25
3) Kalista
Base Stats
- Attack Damage Growth: 4.25 ⇒ 4.75
4) Yone
Base Stats
- Attack Damage: 60 ⇒ 62
5) Yunara
W - Arc of Judgment
- Initial Damage: 5 / 30 / 55 / 80 / 105 (+ 85% Total AD) ⇒ 55 / 95 / 135 / 175 / 215 (+ 85% Total AD)
- Damage per second: 5 / 20 / 35 / 50 / 65 (+ 40% Total AD) ⇒ 33 / 57 / 81 / 105 / 129 (+ 51% Bonus AD)
W - Arc of Ruin (Transcendent State)
- Damage: 50 / 200 / 350 (+ 175% Total AD) ⇒ 175 / 350 / 525 (+ 150% Bonus AD)
E - Kanmei's Steps
- Movement Speed: 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 / 50% decaying over 1.5 seconds ⇒ 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 / 50% decaying after 1.5 seconds
- Movement Speed toward Enemies: 45 / 52.5 / 60 / 67.5 / 75% decaying over 1.5 seconds ⇒ 45 / 52.5 / 60 / 67.5 / 75% decaying after 1.5 seconds
- Cooldown: 7.5 ⇒ 9
- Step Right: Fixed a bug where Yunara could retain the enhanced movement speed without facing any enemy champions
Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.21
1) Diana
Passive - Moonsliver Blade
- Monster Damage: 300% ⇒ 280%
2) Kog'Maw
Q - Caustic Spittle
- Passive Attack Speed: 10 / 15 / 20 /25 / 30% ⇒ 5 / 10 / 15 / 20 / 25%
3) Morgana
Base Stats
- Armor Growth: 5 ⇒ 4.2
4) Qiyana
Base Stats
- Health Growth: 124 ⇒ 121
Q - Elemental Wrath / Edge of Ixtal
- Damage: 70 / 100 / 130 / 160 / 190 (+ 90% Bonus AD) ⇒ 70 / 100 / 130 / 160 / 190 (+ 85% Bonus AD)
5) Quinn
Q - Blinding Assault
- Damage: 65 / 100 / 135 / 170 / 205 (+ 80 / 90 / 100 / 110 / 120% Bonus AD) ⇒ 65 / 100 / 135 / 170 / 205 (+ 80 / 85 / 90 / 95 / 100% Bonus AD)
R - Skystrike
- Damage: 70% Total AD ⇒ 60 / 90 / 120(+ 35% Bonus AD)
Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.21
1) Dr. Mundo
Base Stats
- Armor Growth: 3.7 ⇒ 4.5
E - Blunt Force Trauma
- Minimum Active Damage: 5 / 15 / 25 / 35 / 45 (+ 7% Bonus HP) ⇒ 5 / 15 / 25 / 35 / 45 (+ 5% Bonus HP)
2) Graves
Base Stats
- Magic Resistance: 32 ⇒ 30
- Magic Resistance Growth: 2.05 ⇒ 1.3
E - Quickdraw
- Now grants 50% of armor as bonus Magic Resistance.
- Magic Resistance per stack: 2 / 3.5 / 5 / 6.5 / 8
- Max Magic Resistance: 16 / 28 / 40 / 52 / 64
3) Gwen
Base Stats
- Health: 600 ⇒ 625
- Health Growth: 100 ⇒ 125
- Attack Speed Growth: 2.5% ⇒ 2.25%
Passive - A Thousand Cuts
- AP Ratio: 0.55% per 100 AP ⇒ 0.6% per 100 AP
Q - Snip Snip!
- Small Snip Damage: 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 (+2% AP) ⇒ 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 (+5% AP)
W - Hallowed Mist
- Armor and Magic Resistance: 22 (+ 7% AP) ⇒ 22 / 24 / 26 / 28 / 30 (+7% AP)
- Cooldown: 22 ⇒ 18
E - Skip 'n Slash
- Damage: 8 / 11 / 14 / 17 / 20 (+ 25% AP) ⇒ 5 (+ 20% AP)
- Cooldown: 12 / 11 / 10 / 9 / 8 ⇒ 13 / 12.5 / 12 / 11.5 / 11
- Cooldown Refund: 50% ⇒ 25 / 35 / 45 / 55 / 65%
R - Needlework
- Damage: 30 / 60 / 90 (+ 8% AP) ⇒ 35 / 65 / 95 (+ 10% AP)
- Slow: 30 / 45 / 60% ⇒ 40 / 50 / 60%
System changes in League of Legends patch 25.21
Item changes in League of Legends patch 25.21
1) Catalyst of Aeons
- Health: 350 ⇒ 300
2) Doran's Blade
- 3% Lifesteal removed.
- newHeal for 2.5% of damage dealt (reduced to 33% of this value for area of effect spells and pet spells)
3) Doran's Ring
- Mana Regeneration: 1.25 per second ⇒ 1 per second, increased to 2 per second for 5 seconds after damaging an enemy champion
- Health Regeneration: 0.55 per second ⇒ 45% of mana regenerated value
4) Doran's Shield
- Max Healing after taking damage: 45 (melee) / 30 (ranged) ⇒ 40 (melee) / 30 (ranged)
Rune changes in League of Legends patch 25.21
1) Second Wind
- Healing after taking damage: 3 + 4% of missing health ⇒ 4% of missing health
Bug fixes & QoL changes in League of Legends patch 25.21
Buf fixes
- Fixed an issue where Champions and Minions would freeze in Spectator Mode if someone were using streamer mode settings.
- Fixed an issue that prevented Ambessa from dashing through an ally Azir's R.
- Fixed an issue where if Yone casted his Q or E too quickly after W, it would cause his visuals to separate.
- Fixed an issue where Zoe's yoyo idle SFX wouldn't play at the end of her taunt or spawn-in animation.
- Fixed an issue where Yunara's Q stacks wouldn't appear in Spectator Mode.
Quality-of-life changes
- Practice Tool games should now display as such in players' friend lists instead of “Normal” Summoner's Rift matches.
- Added the ability for Custom Games' lobby leaders to pass lead.
- Added the ability for players to swap pick order in Custom Games' champ select.
That’s everything featured in the release notes for League of Legends patch 25.21.
