The League of Legends patch 25.21 preview is now out. The next updates are mainly intended to make the Midlane role more interactive, with nerfs to Second Wind, Doran's Shield, and Catalyst of Aeons. However, the Catalyst should still be a viable option for immobile mages to fight Assassin and Skirmisher champions.Here are all the upcoming changes shared on the League of Legends patch 25.21 preview notes.All changes in League of Legends patch 25.21 previewChampion buffs1) BardW heal AP ratio: 30-60% → 40-70%W move speed AP ratio: 5%% → 6%%2) EzrealAD Growth: 2.75 → 3.253) KalistaAD growth: 4.25 → 4.754) YoneBase AD: 60 → 625) YunaraW hit damage: 5-105 + 85% total AD → 55-215 + 85% bonus ADW DPS: 5-65 + 40% total AD → 33-129 + 51% bonus ADE move speed no longer decaysE, R-E cooldown: 7.5 → 9Bugfix: E now properly loses its enhanced move speed when turning away from enemy championsR-W damage: 50/200/350 +175% total AD → 175/350/525 +150% bonus AD (this is usually a nerf)Champion nerfs1) DianaP Monster Damage: 300% → 280%2) Kog'MawQ passive attack speed: 10-30% → 5-25%3) MorganaArmor growth: 5 → 4.24) QiyanaHealth Growth: 124 → 121Q Damage: 70-190 (90% bonus AD) → 70-190 (85% bonus AD)5) QuinnQ bonus AD ratio: 80-120% → 80-100%R damage: 70% total AD → 60/90/120 + 35% bonus ADChampion adjustments1) Dr. MundoArmor growth: 3.7 → 4.5E active bonus HP ratio: 7% → 5%2) GravesBase magic resist: 32-66.85 → 30-52.1E active MR per stack: 0 → 50% of armor: 2-8 (maximum 16-64)3) GwenReverted back to the 25.05 version of the champion, except for armor growth and passive monster damage, which remain unchanged.4) SkarnerPushed to next patch (25.22)Also read: League of Legends patch 25.20 notesSystem nerfs1) Catalyst of AeonsHealth: 350 → 3002) Second WindHealing after taking damage: 4% of missing health + 3 → 4% of missing health3) Doran's ShieldMax healing after taking damage: 45 (melee) or 30 (ranged) → 40 (melee) or 30 (ranged)System adjustments1) Doran's BladeLife Steal removedNew passive: Heal for 2.5% of damage dealt (reduced to 33% of this value for area of effect spells and pet spells)2) Doran's RingMana regeneration: 1.25 per second + 1 per second, increased to 2 per second for 5 seconds after damaging an enemy championHealth regeneration: 0.55 per second → 45% of this valueThe official League of Legends patch 25.21 will hit the live server on October 22, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates below:All LoL patch release dates in 2025All Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?