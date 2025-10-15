  • home icon
League of Legends patch 25.21 preview: Yunara buffs, Qiyanna nerfs, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Oct 15, 2025 05:49 GMT
League of Legends patch 25.21 preview changes
Qiyana is being nerfed in League of Legends patch 25.21 (Image via Riot Games)

The League of Legends patch 25.21 preview is now out. The next updates are mainly intended to make the Midlane role more interactive, with nerfs to Second Wind, Doran's Shield, and Catalyst of Aeons. However, the Catalyst should still be a viable option for immobile mages to fight Assassin and Skirmisher champions.

Here are all the upcoming changes shared on the League of Legends patch 25.21 preview notes.

All changes in League of Legends patch 25.21 preview

Champion buffs

1) Bard

  • W heal AP ratio: 30-60% → 40-70%
  • W move speed AP ratio: 5%% → 6%%

2) Ezreal

  • AD Growth: 2.75 → 3.25

3) Kalista

  • AD growth: 4.25 → 4.75

4) Yone

  • Base AD: 60 → 62

5) Yunara

  • W hit damage: 5-105 + 85% total AD → 55-215 + 85% bonus AD
  • W DPS: 5-65 + 40% total AD → 33-129 + 51% bonus AD
  • E move speed no longer decays
  • E, R-E cooldown: 7.5 → 9
  • Bugfix: E now properly loses its enhanced move speed when turning away from enemy champions
  • R-W damage: 50/200/350 +175% total AD → 175/350/525 +150% bonus AD (this is usually a nerf)
Champion nerfs

1) Diana

  • P Monster Damage: 300% → 280%

2) Kog'Maw

  • Q passive attack speed: 10-30% → 5-25%

3) Morgana

  • Armor growth: 5 → 4.2

4) Qiyana

  • Health Growth: 124 → 121
  • Q Damage: 70-190 (90% bonus AD) → 70-190 (85% bonus AD)

5) Quinn

  • Q bonus AD ratio: 80-120% → 80-100%
  • R damage: 70% total AD → 60/90/120 + 35% bonus AD

Champion adjustments

1) Dr. Mundo

  • Armor growth: 3.7 → 4.5
  • E active bonus HP ratio: 7% → 5%

2) Graves

  • Base magic resist: 32-66.85 → 30-52.1
  • E active MR per stack: 0 → 50% of armor: 2-8 (maximum 16-64)

3) Gwen

  • Reverted back to the 25.05 version of the champion, except for armor growth and passive monster damage, which remain unchanged.
4) Skarner

  • Pushed to next patch (25.22)

System nerfs

1) Catalyst of Aeons

  • Health: 350 → 300

2) Second Wind

  • Healing after taking damage: 4% of missing health + 3 → 4% of missing health

3) Doran's Shield

  • Max healing after taking damage: 45 (melee) or 30 (ranged) → 40 (melee) or 30 (ranged)

System adjustments

1) Doran's Blade

  • Life Steal removed
  • New passive: Heal for 2.5% of damage dealt (reduced to 33% of this value for area of effect spells and pet spells)

2) Doran's Ring

  • Mana regeneration: 1.25 per second + 1 per second, increased to 2 per second for 5 seconds after damaging an enemy champion
  • Health regeneration: 0.55 per second → 45% of this value

The official League of Legends patch 25.21 will hit the live server on October 22, 2025.

