Bilibili Gaming vs PSG Talon League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage is set to feature a Bilibili Gaming vs PSG Talon matchup. Bilibili Gaming is the first seed from China after winning the LPL Spring trophy. Meanwhile, PSG Talon won the PCS Spring and then cleared the MSI Play-In stage to be in this position.

The winner of this best-of-five matchup will proceed to the next stage. The team will face off against the winner of the T1 vs G2 matchup. On the other hand, the loser will fall to the MSI Lower Bracket.

This article sheds light on the Bilibili Gaming vs PSG Talon matchup and both teams' recent results and performances.

Bilibili Gaming vs PSG Talon at League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage

Prediction

Bilibili Gaming vs PSG Talon matchup in the MSI (Image via LoL Esports)

Bilibili Gaming (BLG) made only one roster change following its LoL Worlds defeat to T1 last year. Midlaner knight joined the team from JD Gaming. Since then, BLG has been dominant throughout the LPL Spring and only lost one series in the entire split.

BLG won the LPL and went into the MSI as China's number-one seed. Many consider the team to be among the top contenders to win the MSI trophy.

Meanwhile, PSG Talon won the Taiwanese split, PCS, to qualify for the League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In Stage. The team then won against Estral Esports and FlyQuest to advance to the Bracket Stage.

PSG's Jungler, JunJia, put in stellar performances against FlyQuest with Maokai and Viego picks. However, the team will need a big performance against BLG, and all five players must perform to win. Otherwise, BLG is expected to stomp PSG.

Prediction: Bilibili Gaming is expected to win 3-0 against PSG Talon.

Head-to-head

Bilibili Gaming will face PSG Talon for the first time in an official LoL event.

Previous results

Bilibili Gaming won 3-1 against Top Esports in its previous matchup in the LPL Spring Grand Final.

On the other hand, PSG Talon won 2-0 against FlyQuest in the League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-Ins.

League of Legends MSI 2024 rosters

Bilibili Gaming

Top : Bin

: Bin Jungle : Xun

: Xun Mid : knight

: knight ADC : Elk

: Elk Support: ON

PSG Talon

Top : Azhi

: Azhi Jungle : JunJia

: JunJia Mid : Maple

: Maple ADC : Betty

: Betty Support: Woody

Livestream details

The Bilibili Gaming vs PSG Talon matchup in the League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage will start at the following times:

PT : May 9, 2 am

: May 9, 2 am CET : May 9, 11 am

: May 9, 11 am IST : May 9, 2:30 pm

: May 9, 2:30 pm Beijing CST : May 9, 5 pm

: May 9, 5 pm KST: May 9, 6 pm

If you want to watch the best-of-five series live, head to the following channels:

