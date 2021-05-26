Biomutant Rotation Puzzle: Where to find all Flush-Stools and how to solve them

Biomutant Rotation Puzzles can be found all across the New World. Players who solve them will be rewarded with excellent loot and gear. Despite being hard to spot, and in some cases mandate exploration before being found, these old-world antiquities were once a part of daily life. Sadly, they are now forgotten and left to their fate.

Old World gadgets such as Clothes-Soakers, Fly-Sparkers, and the old reliable Flush-Stool all have amazing Biomutant Rotation Puzzles, which can be tricky if players are unsure how to solve them.

Upon failing these puzzles, there's also a chance that a player may take damage. However, this is not a massive deal as health generates outside combat swiftly.

Biomutant Rotation Puzzles can be found in many old-world gadgets. This guide will help players locate and solve all Flush-Stool puzzles. Keep in mind that this may take some time to achieve, as they are spread out on the map and hidden in plain sight.

Where to find all Flush-Stools and solve the Biomutant Rotation Puzzles

#1 - Bricktown

1/5 (Image via YouTube, Game Guides Channel)

The first Flush-Stool puzzle can be located very early on in the game. Opposite the large tree in the dilapidated town center, players will find a building with a pink neon sign attached to it. Upon entering the building, go downstairs and look for the Flush-Stool behind a closed door. This first puzzle will be the easiest to solve.

#2 - Boulderbroke

2/5 (Image via YouTube, Game Guides Channel)

When players are tasked with traveling to the Tree of Life, the second Flush-Stool puzzle will be located in a broken-down building in Boulderbroke. This Biomutant Rotation Puzzle is far more complex than the one found in Bricktown.

#3 - Thoroughfare

3/5 (Image via YouTube, Game Guides Channel)

Located next to the Granito Outpost, players will find a few buildings in a place called Thoroughfare. This Flush-Stool Biomutant Rotation Puzzle is located inside a building with a bull painted on its side and a small sign with a bull's head outside.

#4 - Clearway

4/5 (Image via YouTube, Game Guides Channel)

Like the Flush-Stool Biomutant Rotation Puzzle, which was located in Thoroughfare, the puzzle at this location is also found inside a building with a small sign with a bull's head outside. Players shouldn't find it challenging to solve this puzzle either.

#5 - Aerodome

5/5 (Image via YouTube, Game Guides Channel)

Upon entering the building, turn left, keep to the left and walk straight to the end of a corridor. A breakable wall will be present there, which players can demolish using the Klonk Fist. Once the wall is down, players can enter and solve the final Flush-Stool Biomutant Rotation Puzzle.

