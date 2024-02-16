Black Clover Mobile Black Asta guide: Hero type, skill analysis, and more

Since the arrival of the new Black Asta unit, players have been constantly searching for a complete guide of him in Black Clover Mobile. However, since the developer often adjusts the skills of a unit before its launch on the global server, finding a perfect guide before the Character Intro videos is hard. Besides, you should know the strengths and weaknesses of a hero before building them properly.

Since a video revealing the character's skills is on the official X page, this article will provide a skill analysis of the new unit in Black Clover Mobile called Black Asta.

Black Clover Mobile: Black Asta hero type

Black Asta is a Red Defender (Image via Vic Game Studio)

After several Attacker Asta variants, developer Vic Game Studio has decided to bring a new tanky defender in the title. The latest Black Asta unit is a Red Defender who will position himself at the very top of the current meta tier list.

However, while the champion is a defender, some of his skills help him become a DPS character under special circumstances.

Complete skill analysis of Black Asta in Black Clover Mobile

Expand Tweet

Since the developer teased the community with the new hero launch, it was speculated that he would be an attacker. However, while the new unit arrived as a defender, his attacking skills can also make opponents fear him, even when he doesn’t have half his health remaining.

However, for that, you need to understand his skills and master him properly. Black Asta has a unique passive that helps him smoothly transition from defense to attack. Furthermore, his skills also change depending on whether [Anti-Magic] is applied.

Skill 1: Demon Slayer Sword

The first skill of Black Asta in Black Clover Mobile grants him a [SP +8] buff when the [Anti magic] is applied to himself. However, he also inflicts [HP recovery immunity] on the single enemy for two turn(s) when [Anti Magic] is not present.

Skill 2: Black Hurricane

The second skill of the new champion (Image via Vic Game Studio)

In Black Clover Mobile, the new unit's second skill can also help pave your path to victory. When [Anti Magic] is not applied, the skill grants all allies an [Increased DEF Lv. 3] buff for two turn(s). However, with [Anti Magic], the same skill attacks a designated enemy after inflicting [Barrier Removal] on the enemy.

Special skill: Black Meteorite

While the previous skills are impressive, many consider this to be the most crucial skill for Black Asta. The unit's ultimate (special skill) also attacks enemies after inflicting [Barrier Removal] on an enemy.

However, when [Anti Magic] is not applied, the ultimate skill also inflicts [Taunt] for two turn(s) on an enemy.

While this is a great champion, it does not have enough mobility, which makes the unit a little vulnerable to units like Julius. Besides, he may turn into a DPS unit due to his Unique Passive; his health needs to reach below 40% for activation.

For this reason, you may want to focus more on defense and mobility for the Black Asta build in Black Clover Mobile.

Black Asta’s launch in the fourth season of the Black Clover Mobile global server, the game is finally getting a lot more interesting. Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest game-related updates and more.

Other game-related articles

Black Clover M reroll guide || Black Clover M Season 5 || Black Clover M Season 4 details