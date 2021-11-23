5 best Xbox Black Friday Sale deals and discounts on games

Every year, players look forward to Black Friday Sales since it brings heavy discounts on multiple big releases of that particular year. During this time, great deals for games are available across multiple platforms like Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and PC via various launchers.

It’s no different for Black Friday 2021. Xbox is bringing a pool of games with awesome deals for gamers, keeping their entire holiday season busy. Black Friday falls on the last Friday of November, but these deals start almost a week earlier. Let’s have a look at some of the best deals and discounts available on the Xbox Black Friday Sale 2021.

5 popular Xbox games with big discounts during the Black Friday Sale

The Black Friday Sale for Xbox is allowing up to 67 percent discount on some of the most popular releases for the platform. All offers on Xbox Stores include:

Up to 67% on over 700 digital games

Up to 75% on select games from Xbox Game Studios

Up to 75% on select PC digital games

Discount of 95% on Game Pass for PC for first 3 months at $1 will give access to 100s of PC games including Minecraft, Forza Horizon 5, and Halo Infinite.

Since all first-party Microsoft games are available on the Xbox Game Pass itself, this article will focus on third-party game deals.

1) Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 is one of the biggest releases this year and it's already available for Xbox Black Friday Sale at a discount of 33 percent. The Standard Edition is available for $40.19, the Gold Edition is available for $66.99, and the Ultimate Edition is available for $80.39.

2) FIFA 22

EA is back with its annual football game series via FIFA 22 and it is already heavily discounted (40% off) on the Xbox Store. For the Xbox Series X|S, the game is available for $48.99, The Xbox One Edition costs $35.99 while the Ultimate Edition costs $64.99.

3) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has been one of the most successful releases this year. On the Xbox Store, the game is available at 35% off for $38.99 instead of $59.99.

4) Riders Republic

Riders Republic is the latest game based on extreme sports by Ubisoft. The game has received positive reviews worldwide and players are already delighted at its discounted price. Discounted at 33 percent, the game is available for $40.19 on the Xbox Store.

5) Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best games from Rockstar. The game used to be PlayStation exclusive but later got a PC release as well. Available at a discount of 70%, The Standard Edition costs $23.99 while its Ultimate Edition costs $29.99.

