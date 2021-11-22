5 best Nintendo Switch discounts during Black Friday Sale 2021

November 26 is not far away, and sellers of all things are gearing up in advance for the annual Black Friday sales. Many places have already started offering great deals and remarkable prices on several products as part of the Black Friday sale. Nintendo, one of the biggest game publishers and console makers, is not far behind with its own Black Friday sale that is already underway.

Wario64 @Wario64 Walmart Black Friday ad (Nov 22):

-PS5/XSX consoles online only

$35: Guardians of the Galaxy, select 1st party Switch games

$25: ME Trilogy, Back 4 Blood, Deathloop, MH Rise

$20: THPS, RE Village, Sonic Colors, Monkey Ball



Begins 11/22 4 PM PT with 4 hours early access to WM+ Walmart Black Friday ad (Nov 22):-PS5/XSX consoles online only$35: Guardians of the Galaxy, select 1st party Switch games$25: ME Trilogy, Back 4 Blood, Deathloop, MH Rise$20: THPS, RE Village, Sonic Colors, Monkey BallBegins 11/22 4 PM PT with 4 hours early access to WM+ https://t.co/vQeRLBAAsr

Many games for the Switch, Nintendo's flagship handheld console, have great deals on the Black Friday sale. Nintendo has tied up with Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Game Stop to ensure that the games are available to all players worldwide on this festive occasion.

However, at the time of writing, sales and discounts are available on physical copies only, and it is to be seen if and when the digital editions will become a part of Nintendo Switch's Black Friday sale or not.

Top five deals that Nintendo Switch players can avail on the Black Friday sale

5) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Content: Ultimate Edition, Includes all DLCs, 90 characters.

The Ultimate Edition of Nintendo's iconic side-brawler has all the DLCs, including up to 90 heroes, and is an excellent starting point into the world of Switch gaming. The Black Friday sale allows up to a 17% discount to first-time buyers, and it is a great choice for a new player or to gift someone in the Thanksgiving season who has just got a new Nintendo Switch.

The Ultimate Edition has been given a discount of 17% on its $59.99 that brings the price down to $49.94. However, the discounted physical copies are presently out of stock. However, it is expected that the discounted version will be back.

4) Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening & Breath of the Wild

Content: Base edition, immersive open-world gameplay.

A new Legend of Zelda is scheduled to come soon, making both Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Breath of the Wild excellent picks on the Black Friday sale. Legend of the Zelda is a kind of initiation for any Nintendo Switch player, and the sale provides a wonderful opportunity.

Both versions have a $20 discount and are available for $39.99 each.

3) Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Content: Standard Edition, best of vintage Fire Emblem gameplay, dynamic decision-making

Fire Emblem: Three Houses brings the best of Fire Emblem's tactical role-play to Nintendo Switch. The Black Friday sale allows players to pick the game up for a $10 discount on the physical editions. On sale, the game is available for $39.99, and incidentally, both digital and physical editions are on sale at the moment.

2) Hot Wheels Unleashed

Content: Standard Edition, radiest cards, funkiest tracks.

Hot Wheels Unleashed recently got a nomination in the sports/racing games category at The Game Awards. Featuring some of the radiest cars straight out of everyone's favorite toy car collection.

Hot Wheels Unleashed is a great game, and it features both offline and online modes and is a great alternative for those who have had enough of Mario Kart. The game has a solid discount on the occasion of Nintendo Switch's Black Friday sale and is available for $29.99 after a $20 discount on its selling price.

1) Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Content: Standard Edition, fun-filled and exciting to play, 2D fighting game.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl may not be as fulfilling as Smash Bros. quality-wise, but it offers something different for Switch players who want to try something alternative in the same genre.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Featuring explosive rosters of characters from Nickelodeon, the game is on a great deal at the moment. As part of the Black Friday sale, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is at a 60% discount and is available for a mere $19.99.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar