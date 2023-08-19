Black Myth Wukong demo footage leaked, supposedly runs at 2K resolution on 1660Ti

Black Myth Wukong is an upcoming action role-playing game set to go live sometime in 2024. With Gamescom coming up in the next couple of days, it is believed this demo footage was intended to be shown during the event. The said footage, however, found its way to YouTube and, eventually, Reddit. Another snippet of the same was seen on X as well.

It's not uncommon to see leaks surface with respect to upcoming games. Whether they produce hype is a different debate altogether. Regardless, this Black Myth Wukong demo footage has fans asking a lot of important questions.

Black Myth Wukong demo footage sparks debate about game's optimization

Based on the information revealed by the developers themselves, this action role-playing game runs on Unreal Engine 5 and is aimed at next-gen consoles and PC. Older generation consoles like the PlayStation 4 will be receiving a release as well. Considering the engine, players on Reddit are having a hard time believing the specifications mentioned in the post on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit.

The footage in question shows the player fighting against a huge scarab. Although the damage numbers can't be seen, the visuals are fairly detailed. While some have questioned the authenticity of the stats, others attributed it to the proper optimization of the game.

Amid this entire debate of optimization, there was also a short discussion regarding the leaked footage being a part of the Gamescom demo. Many wondered why Gamescom took the "no recording demos" stance as a whole.

All things considered, the specifications, as mentioned in the post, are too good to be true. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

While the leaked footage for Black Myth Wukong could indeed be from the game, the specifications must be different. Moreover, the 1660Ti, despite being a decent chip, is outdated at this point. While the 40 series GPUs are still gaining traction, most of the market is dominated by the 30 series.

As u/GabrielM96 pointed out, it was hard for a 1660Ti to run an Unreal Engine 4 game at 1440p, so it is very unlikely to keep up with Black Myth Wukong. That said, with Gamescom only a couple of days away, the authenticity of this leak should be verified during the event itself. A release date for the same should be in the offing as well.