Bleach Brave Souls celebrates 75 million downloads - New events, free rewards, and more

Bleach Brave Souls, available on mobiles, PC, and PlayStation 4, has reached over 75 million downloads worldwide. KLab, the developer, is celebrating the occasion by introducing in-game campaigns. The game provides freebies, bonuses, higher gacha rates for high-level characters, and more during the period. The 75 million download campaign ends on June 16, 2023.

Bleach Brave Souls is based on the hit anime and manga series, Bleach by Tite Kubo. It is a hack-and-slash action anime game with both single and multiplayer modes. The rarity of characters ranges from one to six-star, each with a unique ability obtainable from the gacha. This campaign presents an ideal opportunity for players to acquire them.

All Bleach Brave Souls New Campaign Events and Rewards

BlKLab featured this celebration campaign to thank all supporters of this anime game. There are several ongoing events, and the upcoming one, Chronicle Quests, starts on Friday, June 16, 2023. Players have increased odds of obtaining five-star characters, Summons Tickets, and more. Here are all the details of events and rewards in Bleach Brave Souls:

75 million Downloads Celebration Cycle Summons

This event started on Friday, June 2, and ends on Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Bleach Brave Souls RPG game. During the period, the ten-cycle summon guarantees a five-star character. One can pull the banner at a discounted rate, starting from 50 orbs. It resets in every fifth step, starting from 50 again. There are 30 steps total, and each fifth guarantees a 5-star character.

The probability of pulling them increases with each step and resets in every fifth. For instance, the first and second summons have 3%; the third, fourth, and fifth have 4%, 6%, and 8%, respectively. Each step grants bonus items such as a 3-star Power Heart, an Editing Brush, Hogyoku, Hogyoku Will, and Revival Candle. The banner includes these five-star Bleach Brave Souls characters:

Barragan (The Hidden version)

(The Hidden version) Kenpachi

Yoruichi & Soi Fon (Redux version)

(Redux version) Riruka (Christmas 2020 version)

(Christmas 2020 version) Nelliel (Orient Society version)

(Orient Society version) Ichigo (5th Anniversary version)

(5th Anniversary version) Byakuya (5th Anniversary version)

(5th Anniversary version) Halibel (2020 Swimsuit version)

(2020 Swimsuit version) Toshiro (Redux version)

Battle Ready 6-star Summons Ticket 75 Million Downloads Present

Logging in during the event ending on June 16, 2023, grants this Summons Ticket. With it, players can summon one special 6-star character. This fully powered-up character will be level 200 with 150% Soul Tree in Bleach Brave Souls.

Free ×10 Accessory Machine and 5-star Accessory Machine

These banner events end on June 16. The Free ×10 Accessory Machine banner grants ten random Accessory Machines. It has seven steps with one free pull each day.

The 5-star Accessory Machine banner provides one guaranteed 5-star Accessory Machine. Each player can pull this banner only once, obtaining 10 Accessory Machines in this mobile gacha game. Among them, one will be a 5-star from the list below:

Gold Chappy Dispenser

Gold Yuki Dispenser

Gold Pupples Dispenser

Super Spirit javelin

Kemari

Cape Fastener

Classic Tea Cup

Artisanal Tea Ceremony Set

75 Million Downloads Celebration Orders

This event consists of three special orders with great rewards upon completion. Completing 10 Brave Battles and clearing a Co-op Quest or Epic Raid ten times rewards a 4-star or 5-star Accessory Ticket. Additionally, completing all orders of this action game rewards 10 Spirit Orbs.

Additional Rewards in 75 Million Downloads Campaign

Rukia’s Special Training: Extra is also available once daily until June 16 in Bleach Brave Souls. Along with daily login bonuses, a 75 Million Downloads Celebration Login Bonus rewards several items daily. Until June 22, players can accumulate up to 100 Spirit Orbs and 80 Soul Tickets by logging into Bleach Brave Souls daily.

Players can get a 75 Million Downloads Power-Up Set by logging in anytime during the event until June 16. It contains coins, crystals, jewels, Hogyokus, Droplets, and Hogyoku’s Wills. The campaign also offers three types of purchasable 75 Million Downloads Packs: Normal, Gold, and Silver. They contain items such as Spirit Orbs, Potions, The Hogyoku’s Will, and more with one 5-star Summons Ticket.

Moreover, a Power-Up Festival lasts until June 30 with increased drop rates for Hogyoku, The Hogyoku’s Will, Crystals and Jewels, and Droplets. The rates are only valid in Urahara’s Shop Training Grounds and Droplet Trials quests. Fragments Drop Rate doubles in Chronicle Quests between June 16 and June 30, 2023. This campaign provides the best opportunity for fans to collect their favorite Bleach characters in Bleach Brave Souls.

Poll : 0 votes