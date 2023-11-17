Blessed Feast in Monopoly Go: All rewards, milestones, and more

As Thanksgiving 2023 approaches, Scopely’s Monopoly Go has brought a Blessed Feast for tycoons. This latest two-day event in the virtual board game offers plenty of amazing in-game assets as rewards for completing its milestones. In this inclusion, catch turkeys (event-exclusive tokens) to reach milestones and gather free dice rolls, cash, and other lucrative prizes.

Arrived on November 17, 2023, this latest event requires you to land on specific tiles to collect points. Check out the complete list of rewards up for grabs for you in Monopoly Go's new Blessed Feast event.

Blessed Feast in Monopoly Go: All event rewards and more

Scheduled to end on November 19, 2023, the latest event in Scopely’s highly social title features milestones you can complete by gathering points. Here are this inclusion's rewards:

Event milestones Required Points Rewards 1 10 Cash Rewards 2 10 10 dice rolls 3 10 Green Sticker pack 4 80 125 dice rolls 5 15 Cash rewards 6 20 Green Sticker Pack 7 25 Cash Rewards 8 150 220 dice rolls 9 25 Cash rewards 10 30 15 mins Rent Frenzy 11 35 Green Sticker Pack 12 40 Cash rewards 13 425 600 dice rolls 14 45 Pink Sticker pack 15 50 Cash rewards 16 55 Cash rewards 17 800 900 dice rolls 18 60 Cash rewards 19 70 Pink Sticker pack 20 80 Cash rewards 21 1K 1.1 dice rolls and Orange Sticker pack 22 100 15 mins High Roller 23 120 Orange Sticker pack 24 130 130 dice rolls 25 700 Cash rewards and 300 dice rolls 26 750 140 dice rolls 27 250 Cash rewards 28 200 Blue Sticker Pack 29 225 5 mins cash Boost 30 2.2K 2K dice rolls 31 300 Cash Rewards 32 400 Blue Sticker pack 33 500 Cash Rewards 34 4.5K 4.5K dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack 35 600 Purple Sticker Pack 36 700 25 Mins Rent Frenzy 37 800 500 dice rolls 38 3.5K Cash rewards and 700 dice rolls 39 900 800 dice rolls 40 1K Golden Blue Sticker pack 41 1.1K Cash Rewards 42 6.5K Golden Blue Sticker pack and 6.5K dice rolls

Monopoly Go Blessed Feast celebrates the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend. Grab the in-game cash rewards and rapidly upgrade your board’s landmarks to complete more boards before the Epic Myths season ends.

It is also worth noting that the sticker collection event is currently underway. As this season is scheduled to end this month, aiming for the Golden Sticker pack rewards can help you complete the remaining albums in time for more bonuses.

How to win more often in the Blessed Feast event in Monopoly Go

We have brought plenty of tips to win more in the latest event (Image via Scopely)

Unlike other occasions, exclusive tokens for this event are scattered all across your board’s tiles. You must land on specific tiles featuring those tickets to collect two points. Gathering a certain number of points will help you complete different milestones and get their bonuses.

Use roll multipliers to earn the maximum number of points from each roll. Employing a 5x multiplier can help you earn 10 points at once, while using a 10x one can help you get 20. However, these multipliers will also deduct the same number of dice rolls. Check out our article and learn to use them to your benefit.

One must have enough dice rolls at their disposal to complete this event. One of the best ways to gather them is by focusing on the Space Repairs tournament currently underway.

The Blessed Feast event in Monopoly Go can be hard to complete as its tokens are scattered on different tiles around the board. Try to get enough free dice rolls to increase your chances of winning more bonuses from this event.