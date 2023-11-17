Esports & Gaming

Blessed Feast in Monopoly Go: All rewards, milestones, and more

Blessed Feast in Monopoly Go
Here is a complete list of rewards in Blessed Feast event in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

As Thanksgiving 2023 approaches, Scopely’s Monopoly Go has brought a Blessed Feast for tycoons. This latest two-day event in the virtual board game offers plenty of amazing in-game assets as rewards for completing its milestones. In this inclusion, catch turkeys (event-exclusive tokens) to reach milestones and gather free dice rolls, cash, and other lucrative prizes.

Arrived on November 17, 2023, this latest event requires you to land on specific tiles to collect points. Check out the complete list of rewards up for grabs for you in Monopoly Go's new Blessed Feast event.

Blessed Feast in Monopoly Go: All event rewards and more

Scheduled to end on November 19, 2023, the latest event in Scopely’s highly social title features milestones you can complete by gathering points. Here are this inclusion's rewards:

Event milestones

Required Points

Rewards

1

10

Cash Rewards

2

10

10 dice rolls

3

10

Green Sticker pack

4

80

125 dice rolls

5

15

Cash rewards

6

20

Green Sticker Pack

7

25

Cash Rewards

8

150

220 dice rolls

9

25

Cash rewards

10

30

15 mins Rent Frenzy

11

35

Green Sticker Pack

12

40

Cash rewards

13

425

600 dice rolls

14

45

Pink Sticker pack

15

50

Cash rewards

16

55

Cash rewards

17

800

900 dice rolls

18

60

Cash rewards

19

70

Pink Sticker pack

20

80

Cash rewards

21

1K

1.1 dice rolls and Orange Sticker pack

22

100

15 mins High Roller

23

120

Orange Sticker pack

24

130

130 dice rolls

25

700

Cash rewards and 300 dice rolls

26

750

140 dice rolls

27

250

Cash rewards

28

200

Blue Sticker Pack

29

225

5 mins cash Boost

30

2.2K

2K dice rolls

31

300

Cash Rewards

32

400

Blue Sticker pack

33

500

Cash Rewards

34

4.5K

4.5K dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

35

600

Purple Sticker Pack

36

700

25 Mins Rent Frenzy

37

800

500 dice rolls

38

3.5K

Cash rewards and 700 dice rolls

39

900

800 dice rolls

40

1K

Golden Blue Sticker pack

41

1.1K

Cash Rewards

42

6.5K

Golden Blue Sticker pack and 6.5K dice rolls

Monopoly Go Blessed Feast celebrates the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend. Grab the in-game cash rewards and rapidly upgrade your board’s landmarks to complete more boards before the Epic Myths season ends.

It is also worth noting that the sticker collection event is currently underway. As this season is scheduled to end this month, aiming for the Golden Sticker pack rewards can help you complete the remaining albums in time for more bonuses.

How to win more often in the Blessed Feast event in Monopoly Go

We have brought plenty of tips to win more in the latest event (Image via Scopely)
Unlike other occasions, exclusive tokens for this event are scattered all across your board’s tiles. You must land on specific tiles featuring those tickets to collect two points. Gathering a certain number of points will help you complete different milestones and get their bonuses.

Use roll multipliers to earn the maximum number of points from each roll. Employing a 5x multiplier can help you earn 10 points at once, while using a 10x one can help you get 20. However, these multipliers will also deduct the same number of dice rolls. Check out our article and learn to use them to your benefit.

One must have enough dice rolls at their disposal to complete this event. One of the best ways to gather them is by focusing on the Space Repairs tournament currently underway.

The Blessed Feast event in Monopoly Go can be hard to complete as its tokens are scattered on different tiles around the board. Try to get enough free dice rolls to increase your chances of winning more bonuses from this event.

