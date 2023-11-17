Blessed Feast in Monopoly Go: All rewards, milestones, and more

As Thanksgiving 2023 approaches, Scopely’s Monopoly Go has brought a Blessed Feast for tycoons. This latest two-day event in the virtual board game offers plenty of amazing in-game assets as rewards for completing its milestones. In this inclusion, catch turkeys (event-exclusive tokens) to reach milestones and gather free dice rolls, cash, and other lucrative prizes.
Arrived on November 17, 2023, this latest event requires you to land on specific tiles to collect points. Check out the complete list of rewards up for grabs for you in Monopoly Go's new Blessed Feast event.
Blessed Feast in Monopoly Go: All event rewards and more
Scheduled to end on November 19, 2023, the latest event in Scopely’s highly social title features milestones you can complete by gathering points. Here are this inclusion's rewards:
Monopoly Go Blessed Feast celebrates the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend. Grab the in-game cash rewards and rapidly upgrade your board’s landmarks to complete more boards before the Epic Myths season ends.
It is also worth noting that the sticker collection event is currently underway. As this season is scheduled to end this month, aiming for the Golden Sticker pack rewards can help you complete the remaining albums in time for more bonuses.
How to win more often in the Blessed Feast event in Monopoly Go
Unlike other occasions, exclusive tokens for this event are scattered all across your board’s tiles. You must land on specific tiles featuring those tickets to collect two points. Gathering a certain number of points will help you complete different milestones and get their bonuses.
Use roll multipliers to earn the maximum number of points from each roll. Employing a 5x multiplier can help you earn 10 points at once, while using a 10x one can help you get 20. However, these multipliers will also deduct the same number of dice rolls. Check out our article and learn to use them to your benefit.
One must have enough dice rolls at their disposal to complete this event. One of the best ways to gather them is by focusing on the Space Repairs tournament currently underway.
The Blessed Feast event in Monopoly Go can be hard to complete as its tokens are scattered on different tiles around the board. Try to get enough free dice rolls to increase your chances of winning more bonuses from this event.