The second League of Legends Worlds 2023 quarterfinals saw Bilibili Gaming again triumph over Gen.G at an international event. The LPL's second seed managed to close out an absolutely incredible best-of-series with a 3-2 victory over the LCK 2023 Summer Split champions. This victory also guarantees that an LPL team will be in the Grand Finals of the competition.

The LPL has consistently been regarded as one of the best regions in the world, and 2023 might be their most dominant year yet with how the League of Legends Worlds 2023 playoffs bracket is shaping up.

League of Legends Worlds 2023: The LPL's playground

The League of Legends Pro League (LPL) is the highest tier of competition in China. Over the recent years, the LPL has cemented itself as one of the best, if not the best, regions in the world when it comes to mechanical talent and macro gameplay. The region has produced exceptional teams such as Invictus Gaming, Royal Never Give Up, and EDward Gaming, but Worlds 2023 has seen some of the region's old guards and young blood unite to topple everyone in their path.

JD Gaming is the undisputed best team coming into this event, and the roster has certainly lived up to the hype so far. Only three victories separate it from the coveted Grand Slam achievement no other team has completed in LoL esports history. Many fans expect JD Gaming to breeze past KT Rolster, who will be the LPL champions' first opponent in the playoffs stage.

Bilibili Gaming and Weibo Gaming have also shown great potential and improvements, with the former, in particular, having a significantly better performance against Gen.G compared to their form in the Swiss stage. The latter also destroyed NRG and is one of the most gifted teams in terms of raw skill. However, Weibo Gaming's lack of victories against eastern teams puts a bit of a concern over the roster.

Finally, LNG Esports were regarded as the dark horses of the tournament for the right reasons. The LPL's third seed showed incredible strength regionally and pushed JD Gaming to its limits on multiple occasions. LNG Esports managed to do it again at the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage but faltered at the finish line. Coming into the game against T1, fans should not count out this incredibly star-studded LPL roster.

The 2023 League of Legends season has been highly successful for the LPL as a whole. With Bilibili Gaming or Weibo Gaming guaranteed a spot in the Grand Finals and JD Gaming heavily expected to win it all as well, Worlds 2023 will serve as the perfect opportunity for the LPL to truly cement their status as the best region in the world over their rivals - Korea's LCK.