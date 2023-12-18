Blue Archive tier list (December 2023)

Blue Archive is a mobile gacha game featuring RPG elements. Developed by Nexon Games, it features a colossal roster of over 100 characters (called Students). You can obtain new Students from the in-game gacha system using Pyroxenes. They are categorized into two types: Specials and Strikers. Specials support Strikers from the backline while they engage with enemies.

The Students also perform one of these roles: Tank, Dealer, Healer, Support, and Tactical Support. This article lists all Blue Archive Students, ranking them into different tiers according to their battle prowess in the current meta.

It aims at helping you choose the best characters from its massive roster to create a robust team to win more battles.

All Blue Archive Students ranked from best to worst (December 2023)

Blue Archive tier list groups every playable Student into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers under their respective types (Specials and Strikers). Like other gacha tier lists, you will find the weakest selections under C and the most robust in A tiers according to the current meta.

SS-tier

Kayoko in Blue Archive. (Image via Nexon Games)

With SS tier characters, you can breeze through any game modes or chapters in this mobile gacha title. Upgrading these characters requires a significant amount of resources. However, there’s no need for regular upgrades because they are robust from the onset.

Specials

Fuuka (New Year): Support

Shiroko (Swimsuit): Attacker

Himari: Support

Miyu (Swimsuit): Attacker

Iroha: Tactical

Ako: Support

Serina: Healer

Strikers

Hoshino (Swimsuit): Support

Cherino: Attacker

Iori: Attacker

Haruna (New Year): Attacker

Mika: Attacker

Tsubaki: Tank

Kayoko (New Year): Support

S-tier

Kotama in Blue Archive. (Image via Nexon Games)

They are less robust than the SS tier but can be equally potent with proper upgrades. The S-tier characters help you clear most stages conveniently but might face difficulties in some end-game content.

Therefore, upgrade them whenever possible and pair them with SS-tier Students to win more battles in this mobile RPG title.

Specials

Haruka (New Year): Support

Nodoka (Hot Spring): Healer

Kotama: Support

Hibiki: Attacker

Karin: Attacker

Nagisa: Attacker

Yuzu (Maid): Attacker

Strikers

Yuuka (Sportswear): Tank

Kokona: Healer

Kazusa: Attacker

Izuna (Swimsuit): Attacker

Atsuko: Tank

Ui: Support

Mutsuki (New Year): Attacker

Azusa (Swimsuit): Attacker

Koharu: Healer

Azusa: Attacker

Aru: Attacker

Maki: Attacker

Hifumi: Support

Hina: Attacker

Shun: Attacker

Haruka: Tank

Nonomi: Attacker

Haruna: Attacker

Hoshino: Tank

Mutsuki: Attacker

A-tier

Shigure in Blue Archive. (Image via Nexon Games)

You might not find the units as robust as SS or S tiers under A. However, they can be helpful in niche situations and provide excellent support to SS and S-tier units on the battlefield. Upgrade them at every opportunity for more potency and achieve more winning results.

Specials

Akane (Bunny Girl): Tactical

Saya (Casual): Attacker

Moe: Attacker

Mashiro (Swimsuit): Attacker

Utaha: Attacker

Shizuko (Swimsuit): Support

Serika (New Year): Support

Strikers

Tsurugi: Attacker

Junko: Attacker

Shiroko: Attacker

Eimi: Tank

Akari: Attacker

Akane: Support

Izuna: Attacker

Midori: Attacker

Momoi: Attacker

Miyako (Swimsuit): Tank

Saki (Swimsuit): Support

Rumi: Healer

Reisa: Tank

Arisu (Maid): Attacker

Toki (Bunny Girl): Attacker

Koyuki: Attacker

Sakurano: Attacker

Megu: Attacker

Mine: Tank

Junko (New Year): Attacker

Mari (Sportswear): Healer

Hasumi (Sportswear): Attacker

Nonomi (Swimsuit): Attacker

Marina: Tank

Wakamo: Attacker

Aru (New Year): Attacker

Natsu: Tank

Iori (Swimsuit): Attacker

Serina (Christmas): Support

Hina (Swimsuit): Attacker

Arisu: Attacker

Toki: Attacker

Mina: Support

Neru (Bunny Girl): Tank

Shigure: Attacker

B-tier

Minori in Blue Archive. (Image via Nexon Games)a

The B-tier units are helpful in early and some mid-game content. You must use careful planning and strategy to win battles with them in this anime-style game. It’s best to dispose of them sooner and obtain units that rank at SS, S, or A-tier characters for an easy in-game journey.

Specials

Minori: Attacker

Kanna: Attacker

Hanae: Support

Saki: Attacker

Chihiro: Attacker

Cherino (Hot Spring): Tactical

Hatsune Miku: Support

Mari: Support

Hifumi (Swimsuit): Tactical

Hanako: Healer

Shizuko: Support

Mashiro: Attacker

Airi: Support

Chinatsu: Healer

Hanae: Healer

Hare: Support

Fuuka: Healer

Yoshimi: Attacker

Strikers

Hibiki (Cheerleader): Attacker

Noa: Support

Utaha (Cheerleader): Attacker

Saori: Attacker

Wakamo (Swimsuit): Attacker

Izumi (Swimsuit): Support

Tsurugi (Swimsuit): Attacker

Yuzu: Attacker

Kayoko: Support

Asuna: Attacker

Kotori: Support

Suzumi: Support

Sumire: Attacker

Serika: Attacker

Chise: Attacker

Neru: Attacker

Hasumi: Attacker

Pina: Attacker

C-tier

Juri in Blue Archive. (Image via Nexon Games)

The C-tier units are recommended only for beginners in the early stages. They are the weakest selections and can be used to understand the game’s meta. After familiarizing yourselves with the gameplay mechanics, go for SS, S, or A-tier characters to clear the content conveniently.

Specials

Kaede: Support

Sena: Tactical

Nodoka: Support

Ayane: Healer

Saya: Attacker

Juri: Support

Shimiko: Back

Strikers

Shun (Kid): Attacker

Kaho: Attacker

Chise (Swimsuit): Support

Miyu: Support

Tomoe: Support

Kirino: Support

Izumi: Attacker

Mimori: Support

That's the end of our Blue Archive tier list for December 2023.