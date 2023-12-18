Blue Archive tier list (December 2023)

Blue Archive is a mobile gacha game featuring RPG elements. Developed by Nexon Games, it features a colossal roster of over 100 characters (called Students). You can obtain new Students from the in-game gacha system using Pyroxenes. They are categorized into two types: Specials and Strikers. Specials support Strikers from the backline while they engage with enemies.
The Students also perform one of these roles: Tank, Dealer, Healer, Support, and Tactical Support. This article lists all Blue Archive Students, ranking them into different tiers according to their battle prowess in the current meta.
It aims at helping you choose the best characters from its massive roster to create a robust team to win more battles.
All Blue Archive Students ranked from best to worst (December 2023)
Blue Archive tier list groups every playable Student into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers under their respective types (Specials and Strikers). Like other gacha tier lists, you will find the weakest selections under C and the most robust in A tiers according to the current meta.
SS-tier
With SS tier characters, you can breeze through any game modes or chapters in this mobile gacha title. Upgrading these characters requires a significant amount of resources. However, there’s no need for regular upgrades because they are robust from the onset.
Specials
- Fuuka (New Year): Support
- Shiroko (Swimsuit): Attacker
- Himari: Support
- Miyu (Swimsuit): Attacker
- Iroha: Tactical
- Ako: Support
- Serina: Healer
Strikers
- Hoshino (Swimsuit): Support
- Cherino: Attacker
- Iori: Attacker
- Haruna (New Year): Attacker
- Mika: Attacker
- Tsubaki: Tank
- Kayoko (New Year): Support
S-tier
They are less robust than the SS tier but can be equally potent with proper upgrades. The S-tier characters help you clear most stages conveniently but might face difficulties in some end-game content.
Therefore, upgrade them whenever possible and pair them with SS-tier Students to win more battles in this mobile RPG title.
Specials
- Haruka (New Year): Support
- Nodoka (Hot Spring): Healer
- Kotama: Support
- Hibiki: Attacker
- Karin: Attacker
- Nagisa: Attacker
- Yuzu (Maid): Attacker
Strikers
- Yuuka (Sportswear): Tank
- Kokona: Healer
- Kazusa: Attacker
- Izuna (Swimsuit): Attacker
- Atsuko: Tank
- Ui: Support
- Mutsuki (New Year): Attacker
- Azusa (Swimsuit): Attacker
- Koharu: Healer
- Azusa: Attacker
- Aru: Attacker
- Maki: Attacker
- Hifumi: Support
- Hina: Attacker
- Shun: Attacker
- Haruka: Tank
- Nonomi: Attacker
- Haruna: Attacker
- Hoshino: Tank
- Mutsuki: Attacker
A-tier
You might not find the units as robust as SS or S tiers under A. However, they can be helpful in niche situations and provide excellent support to SS and S-tier units on the battlefield. Upgrade them at every opportunity for more potency and achieve more winning results.
Specials
- Akane (Bunny Girl): Tactical
- Saya (Casual): Attacker
- Moe: Attacker
- Mashiro (Swimsuit): Attacker
- Utaha: Attacker
- Shizuko (Swimsuit): Support
- Serika (New Year): Support
Strikers
- Tsurugi: Attacker
- Junko: Attacker
- Shiroko: Attacker
- Eimi: Tank
- Akari: Attacker
- Akane: Support
- Izuna: Attacker
- Midori: Attacker
- Momoi: Attacker
- Miyako (Swimsuit): Tank
- Saki (Swimsuit): Support
- Rumi: Healer
- Reisa: Tank
- Arisu (Maid): Attacker
- Toki (Bunny Girl): Attacker
- Koyuki: Attacker
- Sakurano: Attacker
- Megu: Attacker
- Mine: Tank
- Junko (New Year): Attacker
- Mari (Sportswear): Healer
- Hasumi (Sportswear): Attacker
- Nonomi (Swimsuit): Attacker
- Marina: Tank
- Wakamo: Attacker
- Aru (New Year): Attacker
- Natsu: Tank
- Iori (Swimsuit): Attacker
- Serina (Christmas): Support
- Hina (Swimsuit): Attacker
- Arisu: Attacker
- Toki: Attacker
- Mina: Support
- Neru (Bunny Girl): Tank
- Shigure: Attacker
B-tier
The B-tier units are helpful in early and some mid-game content. You must use careful planning and strategy to win battles with them in this anime-style game. It’s best to dispose of them sooner and obtain units that rank at SS, S, or A-tier characters for an easy in-game journey.
Specials
- Minori: Attacker
- Kanna: Attacker
- Hanae: Support
- Saki: Attacker
- Chihiro: Attacker
- Cherino (Hot Spring): Tactical
- Hatsune Miku: Support
- Mari: Support
- Hifumi (Swimsuit): Tactical
- Hanako: Healer
- Shizuko: Support
- Mashiro: Attacker
- Airi: Support
- Chinatsu: Healer
- Hanae: Healer
- Hare: Support
- Fuuka: Healer
- Yoshimi: Attacker
Strikers
- Hibiki (Cheerleader): Attacker
- Noa: Support
- Utaha (Cheerleader): Attacker
- Saori: Attacker
- Wakamo (Swimsuit): Attacker
- Izumi (Swimsuit): Support
- Tsurugi (Swimsuit): Attacker
- Yuzu: Attacker
- Kayoko: Support
- Asuna: Attacker
- Kotori: Support
- Suzumi: Support
- Sumire: Attacker
- Serika: Attacker
- Chise: Attacker
- Neru: Attacker
- Hasumi: Attacker
- Pina: Attacker
C-tier
The C-tier units are recommended only for beginners in the early stages. They are the weakest selections and can be used to understand the game’s meta. After familiarizing yourselves with the gameplay mechanics, go for SS, S, or A-tier characters to clear the content conveniently.
Specials
- Kaede: Support
- Sena: Tactical
- Nodoka: Support
- Ayane: Healer
- Saya: Attacker
- Juri: Support
- Shimiko: Back
Strikers
- Shun (Kid): Attacker
- Kaho: Attacker
- Chise (Swimsuit): Support
- Miyu: Support
- Tomoe: Support
- Kirino: Support
- Izumi: Attacker
- Mimori: Support
That's the end of our Blue Archive tier list for December 2023.