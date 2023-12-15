DanMachi Battle Chronicle tier list (December 2023)

DanMachi Battle Chronicle is a mobile action RPG game featuring gacha mechanics. It is based on the anime series Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? and features characters and stories from the source material. The game has a vast roster of over 40 characters, which keeps expanding with every update.
In the December 12, 2023, update, two new characters were added to the game's roster. The title’s ever-changing meta and vast roster can make it hard for some players to decide which characters are excellent for clearing the content. This article aims to solve the problem by ranking all DanMachi Battle Chronicle units from best to worst in a tier list for December 2023.
Ottari (Adventurer) and Hestia (Assist) stand atop the DanMachi Battle Chronicle’s December 2023 tier list
DanMachi Battle Chronicle tier list classifies all units into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. This mobile gacha title divides units into Adventurers and Assists, where the former engages with the enemies, and the latter assists the Adventurer by healing, buffing, and performing other support roles.
Characters in the game have varying rarity, ranging from the lowest R (Rare), SR (Super Rare), and SSR (Super Super Rare) to the highest, UR (Ultra Rare). Each has a unique playstyle categorized into distinct roles: Support, Defense, Attack, and Speed.
Based on this, we have ranked all DanMachi Battle Chronicle Adventurers and Assists into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers, with their respective roles. Like other gacha tier lists, the strongest ones are in the SS and the weakest in C.
SS-tier
The SS-tier Adventurers are ideal for dishing out immense damage to enemies. To aid them, the SS-tier Assists ensure that the Adventurers do just what they need to on the battlefield. You can breeze through stages with the following characters in the squad.
Adventurers
- King: Ottari
- Elgram: Gareth Landrock
- Sword Princess: Ais Wallenstein
- Fox Spirit: Sanjouno Haruhime
- Captivating Support: Liliruca
- Fallen Snow Princess: Ais Wallenstein
Assists
- Deity of the Sacred Fire: Hestia
- Queen of the Night: Ishtar
- Inexperienced Mage: Lefiya Viridis
- Prum Assist: Liliruca Arde
- Goddess of the Beach: Hestia
- God of Neutrality: Hermes
S-tier
The S-tier Adventurers and Assists are the best choices if you lack ones that rank in the SS tier. Upgrade them whenever possible and equip them with the best scene cards, making them as robust as SS-tier units.
Adventurers
- Amazon: Tiona Hiryute
- Jormugandr: Tione Hiryute
- Thousand Elf: Lefiya Viridis
- Floaty Princess: Ais Wallenstein
- Black Cat Witch: Ryu Lion
- Mummy Girl: Cassandra Illion
- Persus: Asfi
Assists
- Red-Haired God of Smithing: Hephaistios
- Unreliable Statements: Loki
- The Pinnacle of Art: Finn Deimne
- Fairy Maid: Ryu
- Goddess of Beauty: Freya
- God of War: Takemikazuchi
A-tier
The A-tier units can be great additions to your squad if you upgrade them at every opportunity. With proper enhancements, these units can yield winning results like S-tier units.
Adventurers
- Mirabilis: Cassandra Illion
- Gale: Ryu Lion
- Nine Hell: Riviera Ljos Alf
- Little Rookies: Bell Cranel
- Flower Fairy: Lefiya Viridis
Assists
- Maid of Fertility: Syr Flover
- Dark Night, White Beauty: Daphne Lauros
- Pumpkin Witch: Syr Flover
- Dragon Girl: Wiene
- Naughty Venus: Loki
B-tier
The B-tier Adventurers and Assists can help you clear early stages conveniently. You might not be able to conveniently advance through mid-game stages because they don't have a powerful enough kit to face the enemies. Therefore, obtaining the characters that rank at SS, S, and A tier is more important than investing your resources to upgrade ones in the B-tier.
Adventurers
- Braver: Finn Deimne
- Antianeria: Aisha Belka
- Vanargand: Bete Loga
- Absolute Shadow: Yamato Mikoto
Assists
- God of Medicine: Miach
- Follower of the Cherry Blossoms: Hitachi Chigusa
- Delicate Girl: Hitachi Chigusa
- God of Guidance: Takemikazuchi
- Lady of Many Looks: Syr Flover
C-tier
The worst units are listed under the C-tier of this anime-based game. Players are advised not to use them because they don’t last longer on the battlefield or yield winning results.
Adventurers
- Wolf: Bete Loga
- War Princess: Ais Wallenstein
- Twin-Bladed Dancer: Tione Hiryute
- Unconquerable: Gareth Landrock
- Blacksmith of the Flames: Welf Crozzo
- Novice Adventurer: Bell Cranel
- (Ninja from the Far East) Yamato Mikoto
- (Lady of the Two-Handed Blade) Tiona Hiryute
- (Laurus Fuga) Daphne Lauros
Assists
- Apothecary: Miach
- Acquaintance of the Gale: Asfi Al Andromeda
- Golf of Romance: Hermes
- Strategic Support: Liliruca Arde
- Fox Girl of the Brothel: Sanjouno Haruhime
- Goddess of Salvation: Hestia
- Divine Arcanist: Hephaistios
That concludes our DanMachi Battle Chronicle tier list for December 2023.