DanMachi Battle Chronicle tier list (December 2023)

DanMachi Battle Chronicle is a mobile action RPG game featuring gacha mechanics. It is based on the anime series Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? and features characters and stories from the source material. The game has a vast roster of over 40 characters, which keeps expanding with every update.

In the December 12, 2023, update, two new characters were added to the game's roster. The title’s ever-changing meta and vast roster can make it hard for some players to decide which characters are excellent for clearing the content. This article aims to solve the problem by ranking all DanMachi Battle Chronicle units from best to worst in a tier list for December 2023.

Ottari (Adventurer) and Hestia (Assist) stand atop the DanMachi Battle Chronicle’s December 2023 tier list

DanMachi Battle Chronicle tier list classifies all units into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. This mobile gacha title divides units into Adventurers and Assists, where the former engages with the enemies, and the latter assists the Adventurer by healing, buffing, and performing other support roles.

Characters in the game have varying rarity, ranging from the lowest R (Rare), SR (Super Rare), and SSR (Super Super Rare) to the highest, UR (Ultra Rare). Each has a unique playstyle categorized into distinct roles: Support, Defense, Attack, and Speed.

Based on this, we have ranked all DanMachi Battle Chronicle Adventurers and Assists into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers, with their respective roles. Like other gacha tier lists, the strongest ones are in the SS and the weakest in C.

SS-tier

The SS-tier Adventurers are ideal for dishing out immense damage to enemies. To aid them, the SS-tier Assists ensure that the Adventurers do just what they need to on the battlefield. You can breeze through stages with the following characters in the squad.

Adventurers

King: Ottari

Elgram: Gareth Landrock

Sword Princess: Ais Wallenstein

Fox Spirit: Sanjouno Haruhime

Captivating Support: Liliruca

Fallen Snow Princess: Ais Wallenstein

Assists

Deity of the Sacred Fire: Hestia

Queen of the Night: Ishtar

Inexperienced Mage: Lefiya Viridis

Prum Assist: Liliruca Arde

Goddess of the Beach: Hestia

God of Neutrality: Hermes

S-tier

Red-Haired God of Smithing: Hephaistios in DanMachi Battle Chronicle. (Image via Aiming Inc.)

The S-tier Adventurers and Assists are the best choices if you lack ones that rank in the SS tier. Upgrade them whenever possible and equip them with the best scene cards, making them as robust as SS-tier units.

Adventurers

Amazon: Tiona Hiryute

Jormugandr: Tione Hiryute

Thousand Elf: Lefiya Viridis

Floaty Princess: Ais Wallenstein

Black Cat Witch: Ryu Lion

Mummy Girl: Cassandra Illion

Persus: Asfi

Assists

Red-Haired God of Smithing: Hephaistios

Unreliable Statements: Loki

The Pinnacle of Art: Finn Deimne

Fairy Maid: Ryu

Goddess of Beauty: Freya

God of War: Takemikazuchi

A-tier

Mirabilis Cassandra Illion in DanMachi Battle Chronicle. (Image via Aiming Inc.)

The A-tier units can be great additions to your squad if you upgrade them at every opportunity. With proper enhancements, these units can yield winning results like S-tier units.

Adventurers

Mirabilis: Cassandra Illion

Gale: Ryu Lion

Nine Hell: Riviera Ljos Alf

Little Rookies: Bell Cranel

Flower Fairy: Lefiya Viridis

Assists

Maid of Fertility: Syr Flover

Dark Night, White Beauty: Daphne Lauros

Pumpkin Witch: Syr Flover

Dragon Girl: Wiene

Naughty Venus: Loki

B-tier

The B-tier Adventurers and Assists can help you clear early stages conveniently. You might not be able to conveniently advance through mid-game stages because they don't have a powerful enough kit to face the enemies. Therefore, obtaining the characters that rank at SS, S, and A tier is more important than investing your resources to upgrade ones in the B-tier.

Adventurers

Braver: Finn Deimne

Antianeria: Aisha Belka

Vanargand: Bete Loga

Absolute Shadow: Yamato Mikoto

Assists

God of Medicine: Miach

Follower of the Cherry Blossoms: Hitachi Chigusa

Delicate Girl: Hitachi Chigusa

God of Guidance: Takemikazuchi

Lady of Many Looks: Syr Flover

C-tier

(Wolf) Bete Loga in DanMachi Battle Chronicle. (Image via Aiming Inc.)

The worst units are listed under the C-tier of this anime-based game. Players are advised not to use them because they don’t last longer on the battlefield or yield winning results.

Adventurers

Wolf: Bete Loga

War Princess: Ais Wallenstein

Twin-Bladed Dancer: Tione Hiryute

Unconquerable: Gareth Landrock

Blacksmith of the Flames: Welf Crozzo

Novice Adventurer: Bell Cranel

(Ninja from the Far East) Yamato Mikoto

(Lady of the Two-Handed Blade) Tiona Hiryute

(Laurus Fuga) Daphne Lauros

Assists

Apothecary: Miach

Acquaintance of the Gale: Asfi Al Andromeda

Golf of Romance: Hermes

Strategic Support: Liliruca Arde

Fox Girl of the Brothel: Sanjouno Haruhime

Goddess of Salvation: Hestia

Divine Arcanist: Hephaistios

That concludes our DanMachi Battle Chronicle tier list for December 2023.